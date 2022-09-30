Exclusive interview with Prof. Mihail Nedelchev

SBS Bulgarian

Михаил Неделчев в Нов Български Университет.

Published 30 September 2022 at 3:21pm, updated 30 September 2022 at 6:03pm
The literary historian and critic prof. Mihail Nedelchev , descendant of Kolyo Ficheto and of Gen. Ivan Fichev, talks about the future of Bulgarian literature

Prof. Mihail Nedelchev is a literary historian and critic, author of dozens of books, including "Social Styles, Critical Plots", "Reflections on Bulgarian Works", "Literary-Historical Reconstruction", "The Two Cultures and Their Poets", "The Effect of distancing”. He is an honorary professor at the New Bulgarian University.

It is interesting that prof. Mihail Nedelchev is a descendant of Kolyo Ficheto and Gen. Ivan Fichev – Chief of Staff of the Bulgarian Army during the Balkan War.

Prof. Nedelchev participated in the creation of the Union of Democratic Forces (1989) as a representative of the Radical Democratic Party. As such, he is also a Deputy in the VII Grand National Assembly (1990–1991) and in the 36th National Assembly (1991–1994), during which term he was the chairman of the Commission for Radio and Television.

In his research as a Literary historian, critic, publicist, Prof. Nedelchev develops the ideas about Bulgarian literary personalism, about the author's personality and its social and existential roles.

Another main theme in Nedelchev's work is the circle "Thought" as a collective personalistic model, which to a large extent traces the path for the development of Bulgarian literature.
Prof Nedelchev shares his views in an exclusive interview for the listeners of SBS radio Bulgarian program.
