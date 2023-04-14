Neven Ivanov: Welcome to OkHistory - Online history club for children

НЕВЕН ИВАНОВ.jpg

Neven Ivanov

Children are taught through the method of Romanticism in Historiography

Neven Ivanov is a history teacher from Burgas. He is the creator of the OkHistory project - Online history club for children.

"The cause of the project is to unite Bulgarian students from all over the world. We currently have "masters" (that's what we call the students in our classes) from 3 continents - Australia, North America and Europe. Our aim is to reach all continents. Specifically from Australia we have 2 participants - brother and sister." - says Neven.

More information can be found at: okistoria.com
