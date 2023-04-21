Ognyan Ganchev and Georgi Peev with medals from the World Transplant Games Perth

Ognian & Georgi.jpg

Swimmers Ognyan Ganchev (bronze medal) and Georgi Peev (gold medal) - World Transplant Games - Perth 2023

Georgi Peev: "If at least one person has felt that there is a chance to move forward no matter what their health problems are, then I have succeeded."

Ognyan Ganchev and Georgi Peev stated: We hope that these victories of ours will wake up the dormant system of donation and transplantation in Bulgaria and we will have more lives saved and more active transplanted people.

Georgi Peev added: Actually, this is also my goal to be here in Australia. If at least one person felt they had a chance to move forward no matter what their health issues were, then I've succeeded.
This gold medal was not won by me. It was won by all the relatives of the donors who, in the most difficult moment for them, decided to save human lives, it was won by the doctors who are dedicated to donation and transplantation in Bulgaria, it was won by all transplanted Bulgarians and by those , who are on the transplant waiting list.
