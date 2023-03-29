On Tuesday (March 21, 2023), President Rumen Radev made a statement that caused very sharp reactions in Bulgaria.





Radev said: "Bulgaria will not provide fighter jets, missile systems or tanks to Ukraine while the caretaker government is in power!" He also said that Bulgaria is not part of the general European agreement to supply missiles to Ukraine and that the country will only support European diplomatic efforts for peace.





Even Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, the French and German leaders who tried to tame Putin for the longest time, have already given up on such attempts. Europe is no longer negotiating and has taken a position - there can be peace when Russia completely withdraws from Ukraine.



