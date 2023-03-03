Радио SBS новини на български език – 3-ти март 2023

Седмичен преглед на новините

Weekly Bulgarian News – 3d Mart 2023
Is the atmosphere festive in Bulgaria on the occasion of the national holiday March 3?

Father Velin is the new priest in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in Melbourne

Dessie Hristova - What are the post-covid changes in the conditions for some Australian visas?

Come to celebrate March 3rd together in Melbourne