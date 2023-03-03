Радио SBS новини на български език – 3-ти март 2023

Радио SBS новини на български език – 3-ти март 2023Play08:18Седмичен преглед на новинитеGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.6MB) Weekly Bulgarian NewsWeekly Bulgarian News – 3d Mart 2023ShareLatest podcast episodesIs the atmosphere festive in Bulgaria on the occasion of the national holiday March 3?Father Velin is the new priest in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in MelbourneDessie Hristova - What are the post-covid changes in the conditions for some Australian visas?Come to celebrate March 3rd together in Melbourne