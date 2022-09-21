SBS Bulgarian

The story of a drinking fountain

Mincho Kisyov.jpg

Mincho Kisyov with his drinking fountain

Published 21 September 2022 at 11:07am
By DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS

A Bulgarian tradition dictates "to do good to the stranger, to give water to the thirsty and to feed the hungry". Building a drinking fountain is an important part of this tradition. Hear about the idea behind the drinking fountain of the Melbourne-based master Mincho Kisyov.

