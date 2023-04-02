What was the vibe on Election Day, April 2, 2023, in Melbourne?

According to the Bulgarian media, votes from abroad elect about 7% of the deputies in the National Assembly.





In Australia on April 2 there were 6 polling stations - in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra. A total of 501 people voted in them.





The majority - 45% supported the PP-DB, 28% voted for Vazrazhdane and in third place with 10% of the Bulgarians who voted in Australia was the GERB-SDS.



