SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 20th January 2023

! Bg News Boats.jpg

Weekly Bulgarian News

Weekly Bulgarian News – 20th January 2023

991-ratio-ninova-bsp (1).jpg

In Bulgaria, the saga continues with the attempts to form a government

PDouglas.jpg

The lesser-known Australia with Dr. Maria Staykova

AO.jpg

Grigor Dimitrov makes to the third round оof AO defeating comprehensively the Serb Laslo Djere

ДАНИЕЛА РАЧЕВА.jpg

How the engineer and the artist complement each other in the life of Daniela Ratcheva from Perth