What are the chances of a stable government in Bulgaria after the elections on October, 2?

· It is practically certain that even after the fourth elections in a row, Bulgaria will not be able to form a regular and functional government that will stand up to the challenges of the moment and last at least half a term.





· Sociologists, not only during the campaign, but in general in recent months, point out that there are three parties whose percentages in the future Parliament can make a majority.





· People in Bulgaria really want some political stability, which can only come from regular and stable governance.





