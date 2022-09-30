SBS Bulgarian

What are the chances of a stable government in Bulgaria after the elections on October, 2?

SBS Bulgarian

избори.jpg

Предизвикателствата са твърде много - както икономически, така и политически

Published 30 September 2022 at 2:40pm, updated 30 September 2022 at 6:21pm
Source: SBS

Weekly Political Highlights24-30.09.2022

· It is practically certain that even after the fourth elections in a row, Bulgaria will not be able to form a regular and functional government that will stand up to the challenges of the moment and last at least half a term.

· Sociologists, not only during the campaign, but in general in recent months, point out that there are three parties whose percentages in the future Parliament can make a majority.

· People in Bulgaria really want some political stability, which can only come from regular and stable governance.

Political analysis by Plamen Asenov.
