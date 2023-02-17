Why are the forecasts for the electoral support of the new democratic coalition in Bulgaria still fluid?

ПП_ДБ.jpg

The leaders of "Continuing the change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" officially signed an agreement on common participation in the early parliamentary elections

Trend Agency points out that the new democratic coalition mechanically collects the percentages of PP and DB - 24.8%

The situation is dynamic. The Trend survey, as the sociologists themselves emphasize, is from before the new batch of Bulgarians sanctioned under the American "Magnitsky" law was announced. And among them is Vladislav Goranov, former finance minister of GERB, and this fact will probably have a negative impact on the formation of Boyko Borisov. The other factor for change may be the election campaign itself and the messages that the new democratic coalition will broadcast - while at the same time the GERBs have nothing new to say and, in general, will be more in the role of justifying themselves.
