"Zdravetz" is not only a tradition, but also love

"Zdravets" Bulgarian folk dance group from Brisbane
Published 7 October 2022 at 3:56pm
By DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS
Returning to Bulgarian folk dances and rhythms is not a mass event among Bulgarians living in Brisbane, but a small quartet dance group "Zdravetz" fills this missing gap with great pleasure, confidence and pride. About the group and its activities, a conversation with Yordanka Kolarska, head of the dance group "Zdravetz" from Brisbane.
