၂၀၂၂ FIFA World Cup ကို SBS မှာ ဘယ်လို အခမဲ့နဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက် ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်မလဲ

၂၀၂၂ ခုနှစ် ဖီဖာကမ္ဘာ့ဖလား ပွဲတိုင်းကို SBS On Demand မှာလည်း အခမဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက် ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်ပါတယ်။





၂၀၂၂ ခုနှစ် FIFA World Cup ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလား ဘောလုံးပွဲက နိုဝင်ဘာလ ၂၁ ရက် တနင်္လာနေ့မှာ စတင်မှာဖြစ်ပြီ SBS မှာ အခမဲ့နဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက်ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်မှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။





ကာတာနိုင်ငံမှာ ယှဥ်ပြိုင်ကစားကြတဲ့ ပြိုင်ပွဲ ၆၄ ပွဲစလုံးကို အခမဲ့နဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက်ထုတ်လွှင့်မှာ ဖြစ်သလို SBS VICELAND မှာလည်း ၈ ပွဲကို တိုက်ရိုက်ထုတ်လွှင့်သွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။



၂၀၂၂ ခုနှစ် ဖီဖာကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားပွဲ ဘယ်အချိန်မှာ စတင်မလဲ။

၂၀၂၂ ခုနှစ် FIFA World Cup ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလား ဘောလုံးပွဲက နိုဝင်ဘာလ ၂၁ ရက် တနင်္လာနေ့မှာ စတင်မှာဖြစ်ပြီ SBS မှာ အခမဲ့နဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက်ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်မှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။



၂၀၂၂ ခုနှစ် FIFA World Cup ပြိုင်ပွဲရှိတဲ့ ရက်စွဲနဲ့ အချိန်များ

ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားပြိုင်ပွဲနေ့မှာ အိမ်ရှင် ကာတာအသင်းနဲ့ အီကွေဒေါနိုင်ငံ အသင်းတို့က အုပ်စုပွဲစဥ်ကို စတင်ယှဥ်ပြိုင်ကစားကြမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ အုပ်စုပွဲစဥ်တွေကို အုပ်စုအလိုက် ဒီဇင်ဘာလ ၃ ရက်နေ့အထိ(ဩစတြေးလျ အရှေ့ဖက် စံတော်ချိန်) ကစားကြမှာဖြစ်ပြီး နောက်ဆုံး ယှဥ်ပြိုင်ကစားရမယ့်အသင်းတွေကတော့ ဆားဗီးယားနဲ့ ဆွီဇာလန် အသင်းတို့ ဖြစ်ကြပါတယ်။





အုပ်စုပွဲ Group Stage: November 21 - December 3

ရှုံးထွက်ပွဲ Round of 16: December 4 - 7

ကွာတားဖိုင်နယ် Quarter-Finals: December 10 - 11

ဆီမီးဖိုင်နယ် Semi-Finals: December 14 - 15

တတိယလုပွဲ 3rd vs 4th playoff: December 18

ဗိုလ်လုပွဲ World Cup Final: December 19

2022 FIFA World Cup ကို ရုပ်မြင်သံကြားမှာ တိုက်ရိုက် ကြည့်ရှုခြင်း

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images SBS နဲ့ SBS VICELAND မှာ ပြိုင်ပွဲ ၆၄ ခုစလုံးကို အခမဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက်သီးသန့်ထုတ်လွှင့်ခွင့် ရရှိထားပြီး ဖီဖာကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားနဲ့ ပတ်သက်တဲ့ အကြောင်းအရာကို နာရီပေါင်း ၅၀၀ လောက် ထုတ်လွှင့်သွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။





ပြိုင်ပွဲ ၆၄ ပွဲစလုံးကို တိုက်ရိုက်ပြသမှာဖြစ်ပြီး အဲဒီအထဲက ၈ ပွဲကိုတော့ SBS VICELAND မှာ ပြသသွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။



ဒါ့အပြင် ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားအကြောင်း နေ့စဥ် ဆွေးနွေးပြောဆိုမှုတွေ၊ FIFA TV Preview Shows တွေ၊ World Cup classic matches နဲ့ ကန်ပြီးသားပွဲတွေကို ပြန်လည်ပြသတာမျိုးလည်း ထုတ်လွှင့်သွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။





ယှဥ်ပြိုင်ပွဲ အများအပြားကတော့ ဩစတြေးလျနိုင်ငံက ဘောလုံးဝါသနာရှင်တွေရဲ့ အကြိုက်ဖြစ်မှာ ဖြစ်ပြီး အုပ်စုပွဲအတွက် ၇ ပွဲက အရှေ့ဖက်ခြမ်း စံတော်ချိန်ည ၉ နာရီမှာ စတင်မှာ ဖြစ်ပြီး ပြိုင်ပွဲ ၂၀ ကတော့ မနက် ၆ နာရီမှာ စတင်မှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။



World Cup Daily Show နဲ့ FIFA TV Preview Show

World Cup Daily show ဟာ ဘောလုံးကန်ပွဲရှိတဲ့ နေ့တိုင်းနဲ့ သက်ဆိုင်တဲ့ အကြောင်းအရာကို သိချင်ရင် တစ်နေရာထဲမှာ စုပြုံသိရနိုင်တဲ့ နေရာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။





အဲဒီနေရာမှာ နောက်ဆုံးရ highlights တွေ၊ previews တွေ၊ ကျွမ်းကျင်သူတွေရဲ့ သုံးသပ်ချက်တွေ၊ သီးသန့်အင်တာဗျူးတွေ၊ နာမည်ကြီး ဧည့်သည်တော်တွေနဲ့ နောက်ဆုံးရ သတင်းတွေ၊ အမြင်သဘောထားတွေနဲ့ ကာတာနိုင်ငံ၊ ဩစတြေးလျနဲ့ ကမ္ဘာတခွင်ရဲ့ တုန့်ပြန်ချက်အကြောင်းတွေကိုလည်း ရှုစားရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။







World Cup Daily show ကိုတော့ SBS မှာ နေ့စဥ် ဩစတြေးလျစံတော်ချိန် ညနေ ၅ နာရီ ခွဲ မှာ ထုတ်လွှင့်မှာဖြစ်ပြီး အဲဒီနောက်မှာ FIFA TV Preview Show ကို ထုတ်လွှင့်မှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ SBS On Demand မှာ digital-first VOD နဲ့ ကြည့်ရှုလို့ ရအောင် လုပ်ဆောင်ပေးမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။



FIFA World Cup classic matches

SBS On Demand မှာ ၁၉၈၆ ခုနှစ်ကနေ ၂၀၁၈ ခုနှစ်က ကန်ခဲ့ကြတဲ့ ဘောလုံးပွဲ 25 classic FIFA World Cup matches ကို ထုတ်လွှင့်သွားမှာဖြစ်ပြီး လွန်ခဲ့တဲ့ ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားဘောလုံးပွဲတုန်းက သဲထိပ်ရင်ဖို ပွဲတွေကို ပြန်လည်ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်အောင် ထုတ်လွှင့်ပေးတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။





အဲဒီလို ပွဲဟောင်းတွေကို ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားကျင်းပတဲ့ ကာလအတွင်း SBS နဲ့ SBS VICELAND မှာ ပြသမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။





2022 FIFA World Cup ကို SBS On Demand မှာ ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်ပါတယ်။





SBS On Demand ရဲ့ World Cup hub မှာဆိုရင် ကာတာနိုင်ငံကနေ SBS အသင်းသားတွေရဲ့ တင်ပြချတွေအပြင် အင်္ဂလိပ်နဲ့ အာရဗိ နှစ်ဘာသာနဲ့လည်း တိုက်ရိုက်ထုတ်လွှင့်မှာ ဖြစ်ပြီး ၂၅ မိနစ်စာပွဲတိုတွေနဲ့ ၁၀ မိနစ်စာ extended highlights နဲ့ ၃ မိနစ်စာ highlightsတွေလည်း ပြသမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။





ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားနဲ့ ပတ်သက်တဲ့ အကြောင်းအရာတွေကို လုံးဝ လက်မလွတ်ရလေအာင် notificationsတွေ ဖွင့်ထားရင် တိုက်ရိုက်ထုတ်လွှင့်မှု မတိုင်ခင်နဲ့ highlights တွေ ပြန်လည်ထုတ်လွှင့်ချက်တွေ ထုတ်လွှင့်တဲ့အခါကြရင် SBS On Demand appကနေတဆင့် အသိပေးသွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။





အရင်ဦးဆုံး SETTING မှာ notification ကို ဖွင့်ထားရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။



SETTINGS နေရာကို သွားပြီး



SBS On Demand App ကိုသွားပါ ပြီးရင် Notifications လို့ ရေးထားတဲ့ နေရာမှာ ON ကို ဖွင့်ထားလိုက်ပါ။

SBS On Demand app ကို သွားပြီး ဖန်သားပြင် ထိပ်ပေါ်က profile page ကို သွားပြီး



APP SETTINGS ကိုသွားပါ။ NEW EPISODES ဆိုတဲ့နေရာကို သွားပြီး notifications ကို ဖွင့်လိုက်ပါ။ Notifications ကို ဖွင့်ထားတဲ့အခါ ခလုတ်က အဝါရောင် ဖြစ်နေပါမယ်။ သက်တမ်းကုန်မယ့် EXPIRING EPISODEတွေအတွက် notificationsဖွင့်ချင်ရင် expiring episode ကို နှိပ်လိုက်ပါ။ ခလုတ်က အဝါရောင် ဖြစ်လာပါလိမ့်မယ်။

နောက်ဆုံးအနေနဲ့ 'FIFA World Cup 2022' ကို သင့်အကြိုက်ဆုံး FAVOURITS ဆိုတဲ့ နေရာမှာ ထားပါ။ အသဲနှလုံးပုံကို နှိပ်လိုက်ရင်favourites စာရင်းထဲ အလိုအလျောက် ရောက်သွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။





SBS On Demand မှာ တိုက်ရိုက်ထုတ်လွှင့်ချက်တွေ၊ highlights နဲ့ replays တွေအပြင် SBS Sport ဝဘ်ဆိုက်ကို သွားပြီးတော့လည်း နောက်ဆုံးရ အချက်အလက်တွေ၊ highlights တွေ၊ အင်တာဗျူးတွေ၊ video extras တွေ၊ သတင်းတွေ၊ ဆောင်းပါးနဲ့ အာဘော်တွေအပြင် ကာတာကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားရဲ့ အဓိက အချက်အလက်တွေကိုလည်း ဖော်ပြပေးမှာဖြစ်ပါတယ်။



အချိန်ပြည့် ပြန်လည်ထုတ်လွှင့်ချက်

ကာတာက ပွဲစဥ်တွေကို တစ်မိနစ်မကျန် မလစ်ဟာရလေအောင် ပွဲတိုင်းကို အင်္ဂလိပ်နဲ့ အာရဗိ ဘာသာ နှစ်မျိုးနဲ့ အချိန်ပြည့် ပြန်လည်ထုတ်လွှင့်ပေးမှာ ဖြစ်ပြီး SBS ရဲ့ all-star အသင်းရဲ့ ပွဲမတိုင်ခင်နဲ့ ပွဲအပြီး သုံးသပ်ချက်တွေကိုလည်း ပြသမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။



၂၅ မိနစ်စာ mini matches

အချိန်သိပ်မရတဲ့ လူတွေအနေနဲ့ ၂၅ မိနစ်စာ highlights တွေကို ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်အောင် စီစဥ်ပေးပါတယ်။



၁၀ မိနစ်စာ highlights

Mini-matches highlights နဲ့ ၃ မိနစ်စာ highlights အကြားမှာ ၁၀ မိနစ်စာextended highlightsတွေကို ပွဲတိုင်းအတွက် ပြုလုပ်ပေးထားပြး SBS On Demand မှာ ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်ပါတယ်။



၃ မိနစ်စာ highlights

ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားပွဲစဥ်တိုင်းအတွက် ၃ မိနစ်စာ highlightsအတိုအထွာတွေကိုလည်းကြည့်ရှုနိုင်အောင် SBS Sport website နဲ့ SBS On Demand မှာ ဖော်ပြထားပါတယ်။



SBS On Demand account ကို ဘယ်လို ရယူမလဲ

SBS On Demand account ကို အခမဲ့ ရရှိနိုင်ပါတယ်။



ရယူနိုင်တဲ့ နည်းလမ်းကတော့



On Demand app / website ကို ဖွင့်ပါ Log in / Sign Up ကို ရွေးပါ ပြီးရင် Create A New Account ကို နှိပ်ပါ အဲဒါပြီးရင် သင့်ရဲ့ နာမည်၊ အီးမေးလ်လိပ်စာ၊ ကျား၊မ နဲ့ မွေးသက္ကရာဇ်ကို ထည့်ပေးရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ အဲဒါတွေကို ရေးထည့်ပြီး Create Account ကို နှိပ်လိုက်တဲ့အခါ SBS account အတွက် အီးမေးလ်မှာ စာတစ်စောင် လက်ခံရရှိမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ အဲဒီနောက် အမျိုးစုံလင်လှတဲအကြောင်းအရာတွေကို ကြည့်ရှုနားဆင်နိုင်ပါတယ်။

2022 FIFA World Cup ကို ဘယ်လို တိုက်ရိုက်ကြည့်ရှုမလဲ– အချိန်ဇယား အပြည့်အစုံ

တနင်္လာနေ့, November 21

ဖွင့်ပွဲအခမ်းအနား + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Qatar v Ecuador (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





2022 FIFA World Cup preview များ





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand England v Iran (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Senegal v Netherlands (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand USA v Wales (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Argentina v Saudi Arabia (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Denmark v Tunisia (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Mexico v Poland (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group D - France v Australia





5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand France v Australia (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group F - Morocco v Croatia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Morocco v Croatia (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group E - Germany v Japan





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Germany v Japan (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Spain v Costa Rica (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group F - Belgium v Canada





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Belgium v Canada (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Switzerland v Cameroon (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Uruguay v Korea Republic (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Portugal v Ghana (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Brazil v Serbia (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Wales v Iran (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Qatar v Senegal (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Netherlands v Ecuador (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group B - England v USA





5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand England v USA (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group D - Tunisia v Australia





7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Tunisia v Australia (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Poland v Saudi Arabia (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand France v Denmark (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group C - Argentina v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Argentina v Mexico (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group E - Japan v Costa Rica





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Japan v Costa Rica (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group F - Belgium v Morocco





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Belgium v Morocco (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Croatia v Canada (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group E - Spain v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Spain v Germany (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Cameroon v Serbia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Cameroon v Serbia (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Korea Republic v Ghana (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Brazil v Switzerland (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group H - Portugal v Uruguay





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Portugal v Uruguay (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Netherlands v Qatar (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group A - Ecuador v Senegal





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Ecuador v Senegal (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group B - Wales v England





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Wales v England (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group B - Iran v USA





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Iran v USA (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark





1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Australia v Denmark (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group D - Tunisia v France





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Tunisia v France (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group C - Poland v Argentina





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Poland v Argentina (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Saudi Arabia v Mexico (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Croatia v Belgium (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group F - Canada v Morocco





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Canada v Morocco (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group E - Japan v Spain





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Japan v Spain (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group E - Costa Rica v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Costa Rica v Germany (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal





1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Korea Republic v Portugal (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group H - Ghana v Uruguay





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Ghana v Uruguay (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group G - Cameroon v Brazil





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Cameroon v Brazil (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group G - Serbia v Switzerland





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Serbia v Switzerland (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1A v 2B (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Round of 16 - 1C v 2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1C v 2D (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1D v 2C (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Round of 16 - 1B v 2A





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1B v 2A (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1E v 2F (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Round of 16 - 1G v 2H





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1G v 2H (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1F v 2E (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Round of 16 - 1H v 2G





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1H v 2G (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W53 v W54 (Quarter Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W49 v W50 (Quarter Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W55 v W56 (Quarter Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W51 v W52 (Quarter Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W57 v W58 (Semi-Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W59 v W60 (Semi-Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand TBC (3rd Place) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand TBC (Final) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







