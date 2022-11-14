၂၀၂၂ FIFA World Cup ကို SBS မှာ ဘယ်လို အခမဲ့နဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက် ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်မလဲ

၂၀၂၂ ခုနှစ် ဖီဖာကမ္ဘာ့ဖလား ပွဲတိုင်းကို မှာလည်း အခမဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက် ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်ပါတယ်။
၂၀၂၂ ခုနှစ် FIFA World Cup ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလား ဘောလုံးပွဲက နိုဝင်ဘာလ ၂၁ ရက် တနင်္လာနေ့မှာ စတင်မှာဖြစ်ပြီ SBS မှာ အခမဲ့နဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက်ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်မှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
ကာတာနိုင်ငံမှာ ယှဥ်ပြိုင်ကစားကြတဲ့ ပြိုင်ပွဲ ၆၄ ပွဲစလုံးကို အခမဲ့နဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက်ထုတ်လွှင့်မှာ ဖြစ်သလို SBS VICELAND မှာလည်း ၈ ပွဲကို တိုက်ရိုက်ထုတ်လွှင့်သွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
၂၀၂၂ ခုနှစ် ဖီဖာကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားပွဲ ဘယ်အချိန်မှာ စတင်မလဲ။
၂၀၂၂ ခုနှစ် FIFA World Cup ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလား ဘောလုံးပွဲက နိုဝင်ဘာလ ၂၁ ရက် တနင်္လာနေ့မှာ စတင်မှာဖြစ်ပြီ SBS မှာ အခမဲ့နဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက်ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်မှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
၂၀၂၂ ခုနှစ် FIFA World Cup ပြိုင်ပွဲရှိတဲ့ ရက်စွဲနဲ့ အချိန်များ
ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားပြိုင်ပွဲနေ့မှာ အိမ်ရှင် ကာတာအသင်းနဲ့ အီကွေဒေါနိုင်ငံ အသင်းတို့က အုပ်စုပွဲစဥ်ကို စတင်ယှဥ်ပြိုင်ကစားကြမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ အုပ်စုပွဲစဥ်တွေကို အုပ်စုအလိုက် ဒီဇင်ဘာလ ၃ ရက်နေ့အထိ(ဩစတြေးလျ အရှေ့ဖက် စံတော်ချိန်) ကစားကြမှာဖြစ်ပြီး နောက်ဆုံး ယှဥ်ပြိုင်ကစားရမယ့်အသင်းတွေကတော့ ဆားဗီးယားနဲ့ ဆွီဇာလန် အသင်းတို့ ဖြစ်ကြပါတယ်။
- အုပ်စုပွဲ Group Stage: November 21 - December 3
- ရှုံးထွက်ပွဲ Round of 16: December 4 - 7
- ကွာတားဖိုင်နယ် Quarter-Finals: December 10 - 11
- ဆီမီးဖိုင်နယ် Semi-Finals: December 14 - 15
- တတိယလုပွဲ 3rd vs 4th playoff: December 18
- ဗိုလ်လုပွဲ World Cup Final: December 19
2022 FIFA World Cup ကို ရုပ်မြင်သံကြားမှာ တိုက်ရိုက် ကြည့်ရှုခြင်း
SBS နဲ့ SBS VICELAND မှာ ပြိုင်ပွဲ ၆၄ ခုစလုံးကို အခမဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက်သီးသန့်ထုတ်လွှင့်ခွင့် ရရှိထားပြီး ဖီဖာကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားနဲ့ ပတ်သက်တဲ့ အကြောင်းအရာကို နာရီပေါင်း ၅၀၀ လောက် ထုတ်လွှင့်သွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
ပြိုင်ပွဲ ၆၄ ပွဲစလုံးကို တိုက်ရိုက်ပြသမှာဖြစ်ပြီး အဲဒီအထဲက ၈ ပွဲကိုတော့ SBS VICELAND မှာ ပြသသွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
ဒါ့အပြင် ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားအကြောင်း နေ့စဥ် ဆွေးနွေးပြောဆိုမှုတွေ၊ FIFA TV Preview Shows တွေ၊ World Cup classic matches နဲ့ ကန်ပြီးသားပွဲတွေကို ပြန်လည်ပြသတာမျိုးလည်း ထုတ်လွှင့်သွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
ယှဥ်ပြိုင်ပွဲ အများအပြားကတော့ ဩစတြေးလျနိုင်ငံက ဘောလုံးဝါသနာရှင်တွေရဲ့ အကြိုက်ဖြစ်မှာ ဖြစ်ပြီး အုပ်စုပွဲအတွက် ၇ ပွဲက အရှေ့ဖက်ခြမ်း စံတော်ချိန်ည ၉ နာရီမှာ စတင်မှာ ဖြစ်ပြီး ပြိုင်ပွဲ ၂၀ ကတော့ မနက် ၆ နာရီမှာ စတင်မှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
World Cup Daily Show နဲ့ FIFA TV Preview Show
World Cup Daily show ဟာ ဘောလုံးကန်ပွဲရှိတဲ့ နေ့တိုင်းနဲ့ သက်ဆိုင်တဲ့ အကြောင်းအရာကို သိချင်ရင် တစ်နေရာထဲမှာ စုပြုံသိရနိုင်တဲ့ နေရာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
အဲဒီနေရာမှာ နောက်ဆုံးရ highlights တွေ၊ previews တွေ၊ ကျွမ်းကျင်သူတွေရဲ့ သုံးသပ်ချက်တွေ၊ သီးသန့်အင်တာဗျူးတွေ၊ နာမည်ကြီး ဧည့်သည်တော်တွေနဲ့ နောက်ဆုံးရ သတင်းတွေ၊ အမြင်သဘောထားတွေနဲ့ ကာတာနိုင်ငံ၊ ဩစတြေးလျနဲ့ ကမ္ဘာတခွင်ရဲ့ တုန့်ပြန်ချက်အကြောင်းတွေကိုလည်း ရှုစားရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
World Cup Daily show ကိုတော့ SBS မှာ နေ့စဥ် ဩစတြေးလျစံတော်ချိန် ညနေ ၅ နာရီ ခွဲ မှာ ထုတ်လွှင့်မှာဖြစ်ပြီး အဲဒီနောက်မှာ FIFA TV Preview Show ကို ထုတ်လွှင့်မှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ SBS On Demand မှာ digital-first VOD နဲ့ ကြည့်ရှုလို့ ရအောင် လုပ်ဆောင်ပေးမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
FIFA World Cup classic matches
SBS On Demand မှာ ၁၉၈၆ ခုနှစ်ကနေ ၂၀၁၈ ခုနှစ်က ကန်ခဲ့ကြတဲ့ ဘောလုံးပွဲ ကို ထုတ်လွှင့်သွားမှာဖြစ်ပြီး လွန်ခဲ့တဲ့ ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားဘောလုံးပွဲတုန်းက သဲထိပ်ရင်ဖို ပွဲတွေကို ပြန်လည်ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်အောင် ထုတ်လွှင့်ပေးတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
အဲဒီလို ပွဲဟောင်းတွေကို ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားကျင်းပတဲ့ ကာလအတွင်း SBS နဲ့ SBS VICELAND မှာ ပြသမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
2022 FIFA World Cup ကို SBS On Demand မှာ ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်ပါတယ်။
ကို ဖွင့်ပြီး သင်နှစ်သက်ရာ ဖုန်း၊ အိုင်ပက် စတဲ့ကိရိယာကနေ ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလား ပွဲ ၆၄ ပွဲစလုံးကို အခမဲ့နဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက်ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်ပါတယ်။ ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလား ဘောလုံးပွဲစဥ်တွေကို မှာ ကြည့်နိုင်သလို သင့်ရဲ့ ရုပ်မြင်သံကြား ဒါမှမဟုတ် SBS apps တွေကို e နဲ့ တို့မှာ ရယူနိုင်ပါတယ်။
SBS On Demand ရဲ့ World Cup hub မှာဆိုရင် ကာတာနိုင်ငံကနေ SBS အသင်းသားတွေရဲ့ တင်ပြချတွေအပြင် အင်္ဂလိပ်နဲ့ အာရဗိ နှစ်ဘာသာနဲ့လည်း တိုက်ရိုက်ထုတ်လွှင့်မှာ ဖြစ်ပြီး ၂၅ မိနစ်စာပွဲတိုတွေနဲ့ ၁၀ မိနစ်စာ extended highlights နဲ့ ၃ မိနစ်စာ highlightsတွေလည်း ပြသမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားနဲ့ ပတ်သက်တဲ့ အကြောင်းအရာတွေကို လုံးဝ လက်မလွတ်ရလေအာင် notificationsတွေ ဖွင့်ထားရင် တိုက်ရိုက်ထုတ်လွှင့်မှု မတိုင်ခင်နဲ့ highlights တွေ ပြန်လည်ထုတ်လွှင့်ချက်တွေ ထုတ်လွှင့်တဲ့အခါကြရင် SBS On Demand appကနေတဆင့် အသိပေးသွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
အရင်ဦးဆုံး SETTING မှာ notification ကို ဖွင့်ထားရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
SETTINGS နေရာကို သွားပြီး
- SBS On Demand App ကိုသွားပါ ပြီးရင်
- Notifications လို့ ရေးထားတဲ့ နေရာမှာ ON ကို ဖွင့်ထားလိုက်ပါ။
SBS On Demand app ကို သွားပြီး ဖန်သားပြင် ထိပ်ပေါ်က profile page ကို သွားပြီး
- APP SETTINGS ကိုသွားပါ။
- NEW EPISODES ဆိုတဲ့နေရာကို သွားပြီး notifications ကို ဖွင့်လိုက်ပါ။ Notifications ကို ဖွင့်ထားတဲ့အခါ ခလုတ်က အဝါရောင် ဖြစ်နေပါမယ်။
- သက်တမ်းကုန်မယ့် EXPIRING EPISODEတွေအတွက် notificationsဖွင့်ချင်ရင် expiring episode ကို နှိပ်လိုက်ပါ။ ခလုတ်က အဝါရောင် ဖြစ်လာပါလိမ့်မယ်။
နောက်ဆုံးအနေနဲ့ 'FIFA World Cup 2022' ကို သင့်အကြိုက်ဆုံး FAVOURITS ဆိုတဲ့ နေရာမှာ ထားပါ။ အသဲနှလုံးပုံကို နှိပ်လိုက်ရင်favourites စာရင်းထဲ အလိုအလျောက် ရောက်သွားမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
SBS On Demand မှာ တိုက်ရိုက်ထုတ်လွှင့်ချက်တွေ၊ highlights နဲ့ replays တွေအပြင် SBS Sport ဝဘ်ဆိုက်ကို သွားပြီးတော့လည်း နောက်ဆုံးရ အချက်အလက်တွေ၊ highlights တွေ၊ အင်တာဗျူးတွေ၊ video extras တွေ၊ သတင်းတွေ၊ ဆောင်းပါးနဲ့ အာဘော်တွေအပြင် ကာတာကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားရဲ့ အဓိက အချက်အလက်တွေကိုလည်း ဖော်ပြပေးမှာဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
အချိန်ပြည့် ပြန်လည်ထုတ်လွှင့်ချက်
ကာတာက ပွဲစဥ်တွေကို တစ်မိနစ်မကျန် မလစ်ဟာရလေအောင် ပွဲတိုင်းကို အင်္ဂလိပ်နဲ့ အာရဗိ ဘာသာ နှစ်မျိုးနဲ့ အချိန်ပြည့် ပြန်လည်ထုတ်လွှင့်ပေးမှာ ဖြစ်ပြီး SBS ရဲ့ all-star အသင်းရဲ့ ပွဲမတိုင်ခင်နဲ့ ပွဲအပြီး သုံးသပ်ချက်တွေကိုလည်း ပြသမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
၂၅ မိနစ်စာ mini matches
အချိန်သိပ်မရတဲ့ လူတွေအနေနဲ့ ၂၅ မိနစ်စာ highlights တွေကို ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်အောင် စီစဥ်ပေးပါတယ်။
၁၀ မိနစ်စာ highlights
Mini-matches highlights နဲ့ ၃ မိနစ်စာ highlights အကြားမှာ ၁၀ မိနစ်စာextended highlightsတွေကို ပွဲတိုင်းအတွက် ပြုလုပ်ပေးထားပြး SBS On Demand မှာ ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်ပါတယ်။
၃ မိနစ်စာ highlights
ကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားပွဲစဥ်တိုင်းအတွက် ၃ မိနစ်စာ highlightsအတိုအထွာတွေကိုလည်းကြည့်ရှုနိုင်အောင် SBS Sport website နဲ့ SBS On Demand မှာ ဖော်ပြထားပါတယ်။
SBS On Demand account ကို ဘယ်လို ရယူမလဲ
SBS On Demand account ကို အခမဲ့ ရရှိနိုင်ပါတယ်။
ရယူနိုင်တဲ့ နည်းလမ်းကတော့
- On Demand app /
- Log in / Sign Up ကို ရွေးပါ
- ပြီးရင် Create A New Account ကို နှိပ်ပါ
- အဲဒါပြီးရင် သင့်ရဲ့ နာမည်၊ အီးမေးလ်လိပ်စာ၊ ကျား၊မ နဲ့ မွေးသက္ကရာဇ်ကို ထည့်ပေးရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
- အဲဒါတွေကို ရေးထည့်ပြီး Create Account ကို နှိပ်လိုက်တဲ့အခါ SBS account အတွက် အီးမေးလ်မှာ စာတစ်စောင် လက်ခံရရှိမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
- အဲဒီနောက် အမျိုးစုံလင်လှတဲအကြောင်းအရာတွေကို ကြည့်ရှုနားဆင်နိုင်ပါတယ်။
2022 FIFA World Cup ကို ဘယ်လို တိုက်ရိုက်ကြည့်ရှုမလဲ– အချိန်ဇယား အပြည့်အစုံ
တနင်္လာနေ့, November 21
ဖွင့်ပွဲအခမ်းအနား + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador
2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
2022 FIFA World Cup preview များ
10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v Iran
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 22
Group A - Senegal v Netherlands
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - USA v Wales
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Denmark v Tunisia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 23
Group C - Mexico v Poland
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - France v Australia
5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Morocco v Croatia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Germany v Japan
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 24
Group E - Spain v Costa Rica
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Canada
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, November 25
Group H - Portugal v Ghana
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Brazil v Serbia
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v Iran
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Qatar v Senegal
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 26
Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v USA
5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v Australia
7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 27
Group D - France v Denmark
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Costa Rica
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Morocco
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, November 28
Group F - Croatia v Canada
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Spain v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Serbia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 29
Group G - Brazil v Switzerland
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Portugal v Uruguay
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 30
Group A - Netherlands v Qatar
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Ecuador v Senegal
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v England
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Iran v USA
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 1
Group D - Australia v Denmark
1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v France
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Argentina
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 2
Group F - Croatia v Belgium
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Canada v Morocco
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Spain
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Costa Rica v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 3
Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal
1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Ghana v Uruguay
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Brazil
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Serbia v Switzerland
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 4
Round of 16 - 1A v 2B
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1C v 2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 5
Round of 16 - 1D v 2C
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1B v 2A
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 6
Round of 16 - 1E v 2F
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1G v 2H
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 7
Round of 16 - 1F v 2E
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1H v 2G
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 8
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 9
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 10
Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 12
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 13
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 15
Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 16
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 17
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 18
Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 19
Final - Semi-Final Winners
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides
Listen with SBS Audio
Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS
SBS Audio
All matches will be available in English and Arabic, with up to 2 additional languages streams via .
Social Media
WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand. For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport , , and .
