သင်အလုပ်မှာ အားအင်ကုန်ခန်းသွားနေလာ။

Are you burned out at work?

Burned out at work?

Published 10 January 2023 at 7:15pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Peta Doherty
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS

အလုပ်ခွင်တွင် ပင်ပန်းနွမ်းနယ်မှုသည် Covid-19 ကပ်ရောဂါဖြစ်ပွားပြီးကတည်းက ပိုမိုအဖြစ်များ လာပါသည်။

သုတေသနအသစ်အရ သြစတြေးလျသည် ကမ္ဘာလုံးဆိုင်ရာ ပျမ်းမျှနှုန်းများနှင့် နှိုင်းယှဉ်ပါက အလုပ်ခွင်စိတ်ဖိစီးမှုနှုန်း ပိုများလာကြောင်း တွေ့ရှိခဲ့ပြီး ရလဒ်များသည် လုပ်ငန်းခွင်ထောက်ပံ့မှု တွင် စိုးရိမ်ဖွယ်မကျေနပ်မှုများကို ပြသလျက်ရှိသည်။
