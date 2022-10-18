SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

အန္တရာယ်ကို အကဲဖြတ်ပါ- ရေကြီးမှုအတွက် ကြိုတင်ပြင်ဆင်ပြီး ရှင်သန်နိုင်ပုံ

Flood waters

A car stuck in the Floods water Source: Getty / Getty Images / Tobias Titz

Published 18 October 2022 at 9:40pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Terrell Oung
သြစတြေးလျ အရှေ့ပိုင်းဒေသများတွင် လက်ရှိ ပျမ်းမျှမိုးရေချိန်ထက် မြင့်မားနေသဖြင့် ရေကြီးလေ့ရှိသော ဒေသများအနီးတွင် သတိထားရန် သတိပေးထားသည်။

မိုးလေဝသဌာန သို့မဟုတ် BOM သည် ပျမ်းမျှမိုးရွာသွန်းမှုထက် ရာသီဥတုအခြေအနေကြောင့် New South Wales အရှေ့ပိုင်းအများစုအတွက် ရေကြီးမှုသတိပေးချက်အများအပြားကို ထုတ်ပြန်ခဲ့သည်။
