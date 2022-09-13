SBS မြန်မာ ပေါ့ကဒ်စ်သတင်း ၂၀၂၂ စက်တင်ဘာ ၁၃

SBS BurmeseOther ways to listen SBS မြန်မာ ပေါ့ကဒ်စ်သတင်း ၂၀၂၂ စက်တင်ဘာ ၁၃Play11:17SBS BurmeseOther ways to listen SBS ျမန္မာပိုင္း အစီအစဥ္ေပါ့ကတ္စ္ သတင္းမ်ား။ Source: SBS / SBS BurmeseGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.66MB)Published 13 September 2022 at 9:46pmSource: SBS စက်တင်ဘာလ ၁၃ ရက် အင်္ဂါနေ့ SBS သတင်းအတိုအထွာPublished 13 September 2022 at 9:46pmSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesဩစတြေးလျမှာ ဗြိတိန်ရဲ့ ဘုရင်စနစ်က ဘယ်လိုကဏ္ဏမှာ ပါဝင်သလဲမြန်မာကျပ်ငွေ စံချိန်တင် ကျဆင်းမှု ဂယက်ဆောင်သင့် ရှောင်သင့်တဲ့ ဩစတြေးလျနိုင်ငံရဲ့ လူမှုထုံးတမ်းများဒီးကူ ဆိုတာဘာလဲ၊ ဘာကြောင့် တစ်တွဲမှာ သုံးထုတ် ထုတ်ရသလဲ။