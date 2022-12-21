SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

လူ့အခွင့်အရေးချိုးဖေါက်မှုတွေနဲ့ ပတ်သက်ပြီး မြန်မာအာဏာရှင်တွေကို ပစ်မှတ်ထားဖို့ တောင်းဆို။

Myanmar Politics

Villages burned down by Myanmar Junta Source: AP

Published 21 December 2022 at 11:55am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Terrell Oung
အမှီအခိုကင်းသော ကုလသမဂ္ဂ အထူးကျွမ်းကျင်သူတစ်ဦးက မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတွင် အာဏာသိမ်း စစ်အုပ်စုကို ဆန့်ကျင်သည့် မဟာမိတ်ဖွဲ့ရန်၊ နိုင်ငံများကို တွန်းအားပေးနေသည်။

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ကုလသမဂ္ဂ လူ့အခွင့်အရေး အထူးကိုယ်စားလှယ် Tom Andrews က မြန်မာ စစ်အာဏာရှင်ကို ပစ်မှတ်ထားပြီး ဖိအားပေးဖို့ ညွန့်ပေါင်းအဖွဲ့ဖွဲ့ဖို့ နိုင်ငံတွေကို တိုက်တွန်း လိုက်ပါ တယ်။
