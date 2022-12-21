SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

Can Australia wipe out cervical cancer?

Cancer screening

Cancer screening increases survival rate Credit: WQIO

Published 21 December 2022 at 11:37am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Terrell Oung
Migrant များနှင့် ဌာနေတိုင်းရင်းသား အမျိုးသမီးများသည် နှစ်စဉ် သားအိမ်ခေါင်း ကင်ဆာရောဂါ ရှာဖွေတွေ့ရှိမှု ၉၀၀ ကျော်တွင် ကိုယ်စားပြုမှု ပိုများနေပါသည်။်

ဩစတေးလျတွင် တစ်နှစ်လျှင် ရောဂါဖြစ်ပွားမှု ၉၀၀ ကျော်ရှိပါသည်။ နှစ်စဉ် သားအိမ်ခေါင်းကင်ဆာကြောင့် သေဆုံးမှု ၂၀၀ ကျော်ကို မှတ်တမ်းတင် ထားသည်။
