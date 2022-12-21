Can Australia wipe out cervical cancer?

ဩစတေးလျတွင် တစ်နှစ်လျှင် ရောဂါဖြစ်ပွားမှု ၉၀၀ ကျော်ရှိပါသည်။ နှစ်စဉ် သားအိမ်ခေါင်းကင်ဆာကြောင့် သေဆုံးမှု ၂၀၀ ကျော်ကို မှတ်တမ်းတင် ထားသည်။
Cancer screening increases survival rate Credit: WQIO
Published 21 December 2022 at 11:37am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
Migrant များနှင့် ဌာနေတိုင်းရင်းသား အမျိုးသမီးများသည် နှစ်စဉ် သားအိမ်ခေါင်း ကင်ဆာရောဂါ ရှာဖွေတွေ့ရှိမှု ၉၀၀ ကျော်တွင် ကိုယ်စားပြုမှု ပိုများနေပါသည်။်
