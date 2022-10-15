Pinhole ခွဲစိတ်မှုက အဝလွန်ရောဂါကို ဖြေရှင်းပေးနိုင်သလား။

Obesity အဝလွန်ခြင်းသည် ယခုအခါ တစ်ကမ္ဘာလုံးဆိုင်ရာ ကျန်းမာရေး ခြိမ်းခြောက်မှုတစ်ခု ဖြစ်သည် - ကမ္ဘာ့ကျန်းမာရေးအဖွဲ့၏ ထုတ်ပြန်ချက်အရ သိရသည်။ ၎င်းသည် နှစ်စဉ် လူသန်းပေါင်း ၆၅၀ ၏ ကျန်းမာရေးကို ထိခိုက်စေပြီး ဆိုးကျိုးရလဒ်အဖြစ် လူလေးသန်း သေဆုံးခဲ့သည်။
PINHOLE SURGICAL TECHNIQUE Credit: Unsplash/ Jafar Ahmed
Published 15 October 2022 at 10:23pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
ဆရာဝန်များသည် အဝလွန်သောလူနာများတွင် ဆာလောင်မှုဖြစ်စေသောဟော်မုန်းကို ပိတ်ဆို့ရန် ရည်ရွယ်သည့် Pinhole ခွဲစိတ်မှုနည်းပညာကို စမ်းသပ်နေပါတယ်။
