သင်ရဲ့လက်ဆောင်ဝယ်တာက သင်တတ်နိုင်တာထက် ပိုကုန်ကျခဲ့လား။

Buy Now Pay Later ဝန်ဆောင်မှုများဖြစ်သည့် Afterpay သည် ဆစ်ဒနီတက္ကသိုလ်မှ လေ့လာမှု အသစ်တစ်ခုတွင် စိစစ်စစ်ဆေးမှုခံယူခဲ့ရသည်။
An Afterpay sign is seen in a store window in a shopping centre in Sydney, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Derek Rose) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEREK ROSE/AAPIMAGE
Published 28 December 2022 at 11:11am
By Sam Dover
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
ယခုနှစ် ခရစ္စမတ်အကြို စျေးဝယ်ကာလတစ်ခုသည် လူများကို တတ်နိုင်သည်ထက် ပိုမိုသုံးစွဲရန် ဆွဲဆောင်နိုင်ခဲ့သည်။
