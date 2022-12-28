SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

သင်ရဲ့လက်ဆောင်ဝယ်တာက သင်တတ်နိုင်တာထက် ပိုကုန်ကျခဲ့လား။

SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

An Afterpay sign in a Sydney shop window

An Afterpay sign is seen in a store window in a shopping centre in Sydney, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Derek Rose) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEREK ROSE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2022 at 11:11am
By Sam Dover
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS

ယခုနှစ် ခရစ္စမတ်အကြို စျေးဝယ်ကာလတစ်ခုသည် လူများကို တတ်နိုင်သည်ထက် ပိုမိုသုံးစွဲရန် ဆွဲဆောင်နိုင်ခဲ့သည်။

Published 28 December 2022 at 11:11am
By Sam Dover
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
Buy Now Pay Later ဝန်ဆောင်မှုများဖြစ်သည့် Afterpay သည် ဆစ်ဒနီတက္ကသိုလ်မှ လေ့လာမှု အသစ်တစ်ခုတွင် စိစစ်စစ်ဆေးမှုခံယူခဲ့ရသည်။
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Space

၂၀၂၂ နှစ်ချုပ် - ကမ္ဘာ့သိပ္ပံပညာရှင်များအတွက် အလုပ်များသောနှစ်။

Christmas outside the homeland

မွေးရပ်မြေပြင်ပက ခရစ္စမတ်

Myanmar Politics

လူ့အခွင့်အရေးချိုးဖေါက်မှုတွေနဲ့ ပတ်သက်ပြီး မြန်မာအာဏာရှင်တွေကို ပစ်မှတ်ထားဖို့ တောင်းဆို။

Cancer screening

Can Australia wipe out cervical cancer?