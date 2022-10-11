ဒေါက်တာ Tint Way က World Mental Health Day အကြောင်းကို ရှင်းပြ။

ဒေါက်တာတင့်ဝေက Covid ရောဂါကူးစက်မှု စတင်ချိန်က မိမိမိတ်ဆွေတွေ၊ ဆွေးမျိုးတွေနဲ့ မတွေ့ရဘဲ အိမ်ထဲမှာပိတ်နေရတဲ့အချိန်က လူကြီးတွေနဲ့ ခလေးတွေပါ စိတ်ရောဂါခံစားရမှု မြင့်မားလာတဲ့ အကြောင်းကို ရှင်းပြပါတယ်။
African American millennial guy feel lonely sitting alone in cafÃ©, offended black student avoid talking to friends having misunderstanding, young man outcast suffer from racial discrimination Source: iStockphoto / fizkes/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Published 11 October 2022 at 11:50pm
By Terrell Oung
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
ဒေါက်တာတင့်ဝေက စိတ်ရောဂါနဲ့ ပတ်သက်ရင် stigma ခေါ် အမည်းစက် ထင်မှာကိုကြောက်ရွံ့လို့ နုတ်ဆိပ်နေတဲ့ လူနာတွေအများကြီးရှိတဲ့အကြောင်းကို ရှင်းပြထားပါတယ်။
