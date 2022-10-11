SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

ဒေါက်တာ Tint Way က World Mental Health Day အကြောင်းကို ရှင်းပြ။

Black guy sit alone in cafe suffering from racial discrimination

African American millennial guy feel lonely sitting alone in cafÃ©, offended black student avoid talking to friends having misunderstanding, young man outcast suffer from racial discrimination Source: iStockphoto / fizkes/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Published 11 October 2022 at 11:50pm
By Terrell Oung
Presented by Terrell Oung
ဒေါက်တာတင့်ဝေက စိတ်ရောဂါနဲ့ ပတ်သက်ရင် stigma ခေါ် အမည်းစက် ထင်မှာကိုကြောက်ရွံ့လို့ နုတ်ဆိပ်နေတဲ့ လူနာတွေအများကြီးရှိတဲ့အကြောင်းကို ရှင်းပြထားပါတယ်။

ဒေါက်တာတင့်ဝေက Covid ရောဂါကူးစက်မှု စတင်ချိန်က မိမိမိတ်ဆွေတွေ၊ ဆွေးမျိုးတွေနဲ့ မတွေ့ရဘဲ အိမ်ထဲမှာပိတ်နေရတဲ့အချိန်က လူကြီးတွေနဲ့ ခလေးတွေပါ စိတ်ရောဂါခံစားရမှု မြင့်မားလာတဲ့ အကြောင်းကို ရှင်းပြပါတယ်။
Burmese Podcast News

SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ် ၂၀၂၂ အောက်တိုဘာလ ၁၁ ရက် ပေါ့ကတ်စ် သတင်းများ။

alcoholism

သင်မိသားစု ဆွေမျိုးရင်းချာ အရက်စွဲနေပါက မည်သို့ကူညီမည်နည်း။

Antique Radio.jpg

အောက်တိုဘာလ ၁၁ ရက် ၂၀၂၂ ခုမြန်မာ့အသံ Podcast သတင်းနှင့် ဆောင်းပါးများ

Small bussiness.jpg

သြစတြေးလျမှာ လုပ်ငန်းအသေးစားတစ်ခုကို ဘယ်လိုစလုပ်မလဲ။