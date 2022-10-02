SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

ဩစတြေးလျ၏ အရေးပေါ်သတိပေးချက်များနှင့် မီးဘေးအန္တရာယ်အဆင့်သတ်မှတ်ခြင်းစနစ်

SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

Fire danger.jpg

Australia's Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2022 at 12:09pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS

ဩစတေးလျသည် အလွန်အမင်း ရာသီဥတုနှင့် ဆက်နွှယ်သော အန္တရာယ်များ ကျရောက်လေ့ရှိ သော နိုင်ငံဖြစ်သည်။

Published 2 October 2022 at 12:09pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
ယခုအခါတွင် တောမီး၊ ရေကြီးမှု၊ ဆိုင်ကလုန်း၊ မုန်တိုင်းများနှင့် အပူလွန်ကဲသော အန္တရာယ်များကို နားလည်ရန်၊ ပြင်ဆင်ရန်နှင့် တုံ့ပြန်ရန် နိုင်ငံအလိုက် စံသတ်မှတ်ထားသော မီးဘေးအန္တရာယ်အဆင့် သတ်မှတ်စနစ်အသစ်နှင့် အရေးပေါ်သတိပေးစနစ်တစ်ခု ရှိနေပြီဖြစ်သည်။
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Burmese Podcast

SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ် ၂၀၂၂ အောက်တိုဘာလ ၀၁ ရက် ပေါ့ကတ်စ်။

Myanmar

တော်လှန်ရေးတိုက်ပွဲအတွင်းက မသန်စွမ်း သူရဲကောင်းများ

Phone User.jpg

ဒစ်ဂျစ်တယ်လောက ပြင်ပရောက် မြန်မာပြည်သူများ

A canister of Ventolin

ပန်းနာရင်ကျပ်ရောဂါခံစားနေရသူ များအား မုန်တိုင်း ရာသီအတွက် ကြိုတင်ပြင်ဆင်ထားရန် သတိပေး။