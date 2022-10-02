ဩစတြေးလျ၏ အရေးပေါ်သတိပေးချက်များနှင့် မီးဘေးအန္တရာယ်အဆင့်သတ်မှတ်ခြင်းစနစ်

ယခုအခါတွင် တောမီး၊ ရေကြီးမှု၊ ဆိုင်ကလုန်း၊ မုန်တိုင်းများနှင့် အပူလွန်ကဲသော အန္တရာယ်များကို နားလည်ရန်၊ ပြင်ဆင်ရန်နှင့် တုံ့ပြန်ရန် နိုင်ငံအလိုက် စံသတ်မှတ်ထားသော မီးဘေးအန္တရာယ်အဆင့် သတ်မှတ်စနစ်အသစ်နှင့် အရေးပေါ်သတိပေးစနစ်တစ်ခု ရှိနေပြီဖြစ်သည်။
Australia's Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings
Published 2 October 2022 at 12:09pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
ဩစတေးလျသည် အလွန်အမင်း ရာသီဥတုနှင့် ဆက်နွှယ်သော အန္တရာယ်များ ကျရောက်လေ့ရှိ သော နိုင်ငံဖြစ်သည်။
Published 2 October 2022 at 12:09pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
Share