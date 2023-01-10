ဩစတြေးလျနိုင်ငံမှာ SES အဖွဲ့၀င် ဘယ်လို ဖြစ်လာနိုင်သလဲ။

SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

Published 11 January 2023 at 10:38am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS

ဩစတြေးလျနိုင်ငံမှာ အရေးပေါ် ရေကြီးမှုတွေ၊ မုန်တိုင်းတွေနဲ့ အခြား သဘာ၀ဘေးတွေ ကျရောက်တဲ့အခါတိုင်း လုပ်အားပေးသမားတွေဟာ အဓိက ကူညီသူတွေဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

လုပ်အားပေးသမားတွေဟာ အများအားဖြင့် သူတို့နေထိုင်ရာ ပြည်နယ်နဲ့ ဒေသတွေမှာ ရှိတဲ့ State Emergency Service (SES) လို့ခေါ်တဲ့ အဖွဲ့ကနေတဆင့် လုပ်အားပေးကြတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
