ဩစတြေးလျနိုင်ငံမှာ SES အဖွဲ့၀င် ဘယ်လို ဖြစ်လာနိုင်သလဲ။

လုပ်အားပေးသမားတွေဟာ အများအားဖြင့် သူတို့နေထိုင်ရာ ပြည်နယ်နဲ့ ဒေသတွေမှာ ရှိတဲ့ State Emergency Service (SES) လို့ခေါ်တဲ့ အဖွဲ့ကနေတဆင့် လုပ်အားပေးကြတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
Harminder Singh during road rescue training.
Published 11 January 2023 at 10:38am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
ဩစတြေးလျနိုင်ငံမှာ အရေးပေါ် ရေကြီးမှုတွေ၊ မုန်တိုင်းတွေနဲ့ အခြား သဘာ၀ဘေးတွေ ကျရောက်တဲ့အခါတိုင်း လုပ်အားပေးသမားတွေဟာ အဓိက ကူညီသူတွေဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
