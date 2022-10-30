အဖြစ်များဆုံး လိမ်လည်မှုများတွင် ကိုယ်ရေးကိုယ်တာအချက်အလက်များအ တွက် ဖြားယောင်းခြင်း၊ အွန်လိုင်းစျေးဝယ်ခြင်းနှင့် နှစ်ပြည့်ငွေလိမ်လည်ခြင်းများ ပါဝင်သည်။
Settlement Guide: အွန်လိုင်းလိမ်လည်မှုများနှင့် ကိုယ်ရေးကိုယ်တာဒေတာခိုးယူခြင်းမှ သင့်ကိုယ်သင် ကာကွယ်နည်း
Cyber Attack Source: Pixabay / bykst/Pixabay
Published 30 October 2022 at 11:29am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
လိမ်လည်လှည့်ဖြားမှုများနှင့် ဒေတာဟက်ခ်ခံရသူများသည် ငွေကြေးဆုံးရှုံးခြင်း သို့မဟုတ် အထောက်အထား လိမ်လည်မှု ဖြစ်နိုင်ခြေရှိသည်။
Published 30 October 2022 at 11:29am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
Share