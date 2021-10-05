လွန်ခဲ့သောရက်သတ္တပတ်အနည်းငယ်အတွင်း ကျမမြင်ခဲ့ရသည့်ဝမ်းနည်းစရာအကောင်းဆုံး အရာတစ်ခုက သူတို့အားအသက်ကယ်အထောက်အကူပြုစက်မတတ္မီ ကာကွယ်ဆေး ထိုးလိုတယ်လို့ ေျပာပါတယ်။
ICU သူနာပြုများက ကာကွယ်ဆေးထိုးရန်စိတ်ခံစားမှုနဲ့အသနားခံ။
ICU nurse Michelle Spiteri and anaesthetist and intensive care physician Dr Forbes McGain attending to a Covid-19 patient. Source: WESTERN HEALTH, AAP
ယမန်နှစ်က ရာနှင့်ချီလူများကိုသေစေခဲ့သော COVID-19 လှိုင်းနှင့်မတူဘဲ Victoria's Delta ပုံစံကွဲဖြစ်ပွားမှုသည် လူငယ်များအပေါ်၎င်း၏သက်ရောက်မှုအားမီးမောင်းထိုးပြထားသည်။
