Long COVID သည် ကြီးမားနေဆဲဖြစ်သည်။

'long COVID'.

Published 18 October 2022 at 10:50pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Terrell Oung
ကမ္ဘာ့ကျန်းမာရေးအဖွဲ့မှ ပေးအပ်သော လေ့လာမှုအသစ်အရ ဥရောပရှိ လူပေါင်း ၁၇ သန်းသည် Long ကိုဗစ်ရောဂါ လက္ခဏာများဖြင့် နေထိုင်နေကြသည်ဟု ခန့်မှန်းထားသည်။

ကာကွယ်ဆေးများသည် ကပ်ရောဂါကြောင့် သေဆုံးမှုကို လျှော့ချနိုင်သော်လည်း Long COVID ရောဂါဖြစ်ပွားမှု ၃၀၀ ရာခိုင်နှုန်းကျော် တိုးလာကြောင်း တွေ့ရှိခဲ့သည် ဟု သုတေသီများက ပြောကြားခဲ့သည်။
