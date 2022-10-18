Long COVID သည် ကြီးမားနေဆဲဖြစ်သည်။

ကာကွယ်ဆေးများသည် ကပ်ရောဂါကြောင့် သေဆုံးမှုကို လျှော့ချနိုင်သော်လည်း Long COVID ရောဂါဖြစ်ပွားမှု ၃၀၀ ရာခိုင်နှုန်းကျော် တိုးလာကြောင်း တွေ့ရှိခဲ့သည် ဟု သုတေသီများက ပြောကြားခဲ့သည်။
'long COVID'. Credit: Nick Evans
Published 18 October 2022 at 10:50pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
ကမ္ဘာ့ကျန်းမာရေးအဖွဲ့မှ ပေးအပ်သော လေ့လာမှုအသစ်အရ ဥရောပရှိ လူပေါင်း ၁၇ သန်းသည် Long ကိုဗစ်ရောဂါ လက္ခဏာများဖြင့် နေထိုင်နေကြသည်ဟု ခန့်မှန်းထားသည်။
