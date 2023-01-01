မိသားစုတွေ စိတ်ဝမ်းကွဲစေသော မြန်မာ့ပြည်တွင်းစစ်။

ဤတော်လှန်ရေးသမားများသည် လယ်သမားများဖြစ်ခဲ့ဖူးပြီး ဒီမိုကရေစီအတွက် တိုက်ပွဲဝင်ရန် ၎င်းတို့၏ ပေါက်ပြားများကို သေနတ်များလဲလှယ်ခဲ့ကြသည်။
မြန်မာ့သစ်တောများတွင် အနားယူနေသော တော်လှန်ရေးသမားများ Source: LightRocket / SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett
Published 1 January 2023 at 11:32am
By Rebecca Henschke (BBC)
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
မြန်မာနိုင်ငံမှာ အာဏာသိမ်းပြီး ပြင်းထန်တဲ့ ပြည်တွင်းစစ်ကြောင့် မိသားစုတွေ စိတ်ဝမ်းကွဲစေ ပါတယ်။
