SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

မိသားစုတွေ စိတ်ဝမ်းကွဲစေသော မြန်မာ့ပြည်တွင်းစစ်။

မြန်မာ့သစ်တောများတွင် အနားယူနေသော တော်လှန်ရေးသမားများ

မြန်မာ့သစ်တောများတွင် အနားယူနေသော တော်လှန်ရေးသမားများ

Published 1 January 2023 at 11:32am
By Rebecca Henschke (BBC)
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံမှာ အာဏာသိမ်းပြီး ပြင်းထန်တဲ့ ပြည်တွင်းစစ်ကြောင့် မိသားစုတွေ စိတ်ဝမ်းကွဲစေ ပါတယ်။

ဤတော်လှန်ရေးသမားများသည် လယ်သမားများဖြစ်ခဲ့ဖူးပြီး ဒီမိုကရေစီအတွက် တိုက်ပွဲဝင်ရန် ၎င်းတို့၏ ပေါက်ပြားများကို သေနတ်များလဲလှယ်ခဲ့ကြသည်။
