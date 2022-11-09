SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

သီတင်းပတ်များအတွင်း NSW တွင် COVID-19 လှိုင်းသစ်များ မျှော်လင့်ထား။

SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

Journalist presents story on an incoming wave of COVID-19 cases.

New South Wales has been warned that a fresh COVID-19 surge is beginning prompted by the growing prominence of new sub-variants. Source: SBS

Published 9 November 2022 at 4:56pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS

New South Wales သည် COVID-19 အသစ်အရှိန်အဟုန်ဖြင့် စတင်နေပြီဖြစ်ပြီး အမျိုးအစား ခွဲအသစ်များ၏ ကြီးထွားလာခြင်းကြောင့် သတိပေးထားသည်။

ကျန်းမာရေးအရာရှိများသည် လူများအား ၎င်းတို့၏ အစွမ်းထက်ဆေးများရရှိရန် တောင်းဆိုမှုများ နှင့် ကူးစက်မှုဖြစ်ပွားသည့်အခါတွင် အစီအစဉ်တကျထားရှိရန် တောင်းဆိုမှုများရှိနေသည်။
