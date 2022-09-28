SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

ပန်းနာရင်ကျပ်ရောဂါခံစားနေရသူ များအား မုန်တိုင်း ရာသီအတွက် ကြိုတင်ပြင်ဆင်ထားရန် သတိပေး။

A canister of Ventolin

Asthma sufferers are being warned to be on alert as spring gets underway. (AAP)

Published 28 September 2022 at 11:00am
By Catriona Stirrat, Gareth Boreham
Presented by Terrell Oung
သြစတြေးလျသည် မကြာမီ ပြင်းထန်သော allergy ခံစားရသော ရာသီသို့ ကျရောက်တော့မည် သဖြင့် ပန်းနာ ရင်ကျပ် ဝေဒနာရှင်များအား သတိပေးထားသည်။

လက်ရှိဖြစ်ပေါ်နေသော La Nina [[nee-nyah]] ရာသီဥတုဖြစ်စဉ်သည် allergy ဝေဒနာရှင် များအား အထူးသ
အောက်တိုဘာလအစမှ ဒီဇင်ဘာလကုန်ကြားတွင် ပန်းနာရင်ကျပ်ရောဂါ ဖြစ်ပွားနိုင်ခြေ ပိုများကြောင်း ပညာရှင်များက သတိပေးထားသည်။
