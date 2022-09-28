လက်ရှိဖြစ်ပေါ်နေသော La Nina [[nee-nyah]] ရာသီဥတုဖြစ်စဉ်သည် allergy ဝေဒနာရှင် များအား အထူးသ အောက်တိုဘာလအစမှ ဒီဇင်ဘာလကုန်ကြားတွင် ပန်းနာရင်ကျပ်ရောဂါ ဖြစ်ပွားနိုင်ခြေ ပိုများကြောင်း ပညာရှင်များက သတိပေးထားသည်။
ပန်းနာရင်ကျပ်ရောဂါခံစားနေရသူ များအား မုန်တိုင်း ရာသီအတွက် ကြိုတင်ပြင်ဆင်ထားရန် သတိပေး။
Asthma sufferers are being warned to be on alert as spring gets underway. (AAP)
Published 28 September 2022 at 11:00am
By Catriona Stirrat, Gareth Boreham
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
သြစတြေးလျသည် မကြာမီ ပြင်းထန်သော allergy ခံစားရသော ရာသီသို့ ကျရောက်တော့မည် သဖြင့် ပန်းနာ ရင်ကျပ် ဝေဒနာရှင်များအား သတိပေးထားသည်။
