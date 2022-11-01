SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

ပရော့စတိတ် ကင်ဆာ အသေးစားကို သေချာစွာစောင့်ကြည့်ဖို့ သတိပေး။

Prostate cancer

Prostate Cancer Source: Getty / Getty Images/Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library

Published 2 November 2022 at 10:36am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Terrell Oung
ပရော့စတိတ် ကင်ဆာ အသေးစားဖြစ်နေတဲ့ အမျိုးသားတွေကို အမြဲလို သေချာစွာ စေင့်ကြည့်တာ မရှိဘူးလို့ သုသေသီတွေကတွေ့ရှိထားပါတယ်။

ပရော့စတိတ် ကင်ဆာကို ခွဲထုတ်စရာမလိုတဲ့ အမျိုးသားတွေကို စောင့်ကြည့်တဲ့ အစီအစဉ်အောက်မှာ၊ ဆေးခန်းတွေက သွေးစစ်တာနဲ့ အသားမျှင်ကို ဆန်းစစ်ဖို့နဲ့ ဓါတ်ခွဲစစ်ဆေးဖို့ကိုပုံမှန်မလုပ် ဖြစ်ဘူးလို့ ဆိုပါတယ်။
