Street Child World Cup သည် အိုးမဲ့အိမ်မဲ့နှင့် ဒုက္ခသည်ကလေးများကို ဂုဏ်ပြု။

ယခုနှစ်တွင် နိုင်ငံပေါင်း ၂၄ နိုင်ငံကို ကိုယ်စားပြုသည့် ၂၈ သည် နိုဝင်ဘာ [[၈-၁၅ အောက်တို ဘာ]] တွင် စတင်မည့် ဖီဖာကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားပြိုင်ပွဲ မတိုင်မီ ကာတာနိုင်ငံတွင် ကျင်းပမည့် ပြိုင်ပွဲတွင် ပါဝင်ခဲ့သည်။
Attendees at the Street Child Football World Cup
Published 22 October 2022 at 9:28pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
လေးနှစ်တစ်ကြိမ်၊ Street Child Football World Cup သည် ကမ္ဘာ့ အားနည်း ချက်ရှိသော ကလေးငယ် အချို့အတွက် အသိပညာပေးသည့်အဖွဲ့များ ယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှုကို မြင်တွေ့ရသည်။
