SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

Street Child World Cup သည် အိုးမဲ့အိမ်မဲ့နှင့် ဒုက္ခသည်ကလေးများကို ဂုဏ်ပြု။

SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

Attendees at the Street Child Football World Cup

Attendees at the Street Child Football World Cup

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 October 2022 at 9:28pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS

လေးနှစ်တစ်ကြိမ်၊ Street Child Football World Cup သည် ကမ္ဘာ့ အားနည်း ချက်ရှိသော ကလေးငယ် အချို့အတွက် အသိပညာပေးသည့်အဖွဲ့များ ယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှုကို မြင်တွေ့ရသည်။

Published 22 October 2022 at 9:28pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
ယခုနှစ်တွင် နိုင်ငံပေါင်း ၂၄ နိုင်ငံကို ကိုယ်စားပြုသည့် ၂၈
သည် နိုဝင်ဘာ [[၈-၁၅ အောက်တို ဘာ]] တွင် စတင်မည့် ဖီဖာကမ္ဘာ့ဖလားပြိုင်ပွဲ မတိုင်မီ ကာတာနိုင်ငံတွင် ကျင်းပမည့် ပြိုင်ပွဲတွင် ပါဝင်ခဲ့သည်။
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Burmese Podcast News

SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ် ၂၀၂၂ အောက်တိုဘာလ ၂၂ ရက် ပေါ့ကတ်စ်။

Myanmar Conflict

ဒီမိုကရေစီတိုက်ပွဲအတွင်းက ငှက်ဖျားတော်လှန်ရေး

Antique Radio.jpg

အောက်တိုဘာလ ၁၈ ရက် ၂၀၂၂ ခုမြန်မာ့အသံ Podcast သတင်းနှင့် ဆောင်းပါးများ

What you need to know about Long COVID that can occur after being exposed to the COVID -19

Long COVID သည် ကြီးမားနေဆဲဖြစ်သည်။