SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

Settlement Guide: Online စျေးဝယ်ခြင်း၏အကျိုးကျေးဇူးများနှင့်အန္တရာယ်များ

SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ်

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

Although technology has made shopping easier, it comes with risk Source: Moment RF / Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2022 at 11:09am
By Delys Paul
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS

အွန်လိုင်းစျေးဝယ်ခြင်းသည် သုံးစွဲသူများအတွက် အဆင်ပြေမှုနှင့် လျှော့စျေးများကဲ့သို့သော အကျိုးကျေးဇူးများကို ပေးစွမ်းသော်လည်း၊ ၎င်းသည် အန္တရာယ်များစွာကို သယ်ဆောင်ထားပါ သည်။

Published 30 October 2022 at 11:09am
By Delys Paul
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
တရားဝင်အွန်လိုင်းလက်လီရောင်းချသူများစွာသည် ကိုယ်ရေးကိုယ်တာအချက်အလက်များကို စုဆောင်းနေသော်လည်း၊ လိမ်လည်သူများသည်လည်း ပျော့ကွက် သြစတြေးလျ များကို ပစ်မှတ်ထားရန် အွန်လိုင်းကူးသန်းရောင်းဝယ်ရေး၏ အရှိန်အဟုန်ကို အသုံးချနေကြသည်။
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nal Dar Mya

၂၁ ရာစုနွေဦးတော်လှန်ရေးနဲ့ ကော်သူးလေတပ်မတော်

Cyber Attack

Settlement Guide: အွန်လိုင်းလိမ်လည်မှုများနှင့် ကိုယ်ရေးကိုယ်တာဒေတာခိုးယူခြင်းမှ သင့်ကိုယ်သင် ကာကွယ်နည်း

Antique Radio.jpg

အောက်တိုဘာလ ၂၉ ရက် ၂၀၂၂ ခုမြန်မာ့အသံ Podcast သတင်းနှင့် ဆောင်းပါးများ

Burmese Podcast News

SBS မြန်မာပိုင်း အစီအစဉ် ၂၀၂၂ အောက်တိုဘာလ ၂၂ ရက် ပေါ့ကတ်စ်။