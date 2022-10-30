Settlement Guide: Online စျေးဝယ်ခြင်း၏အကျိုးကျေးဇူးများနှင့်အန္တရာယ်များ

တရားဝင်အွန်လိုင်းလက်လီရောင်းချသူများစွာသည် ကိုယ်ရေးကိုယ်တာအချက်အလက်များကို စုဆောင်းနေသော်လည်း၊ လိမ်လည်သူများသည်လည်း ပျော့ကွက် သြစတြေးလျ များကို ပစ်မှတ်ထားရန် အွန်လိုင်းကူးသန်းရောင်းဝယ်ရေး၏ အရှိန်အဟုန်ကို အသုံးချနေကြသည်။
Although technology has made shopping easier, it comes with risk Source: Moment RF / Oscar Wong/Getty Images
Published 30 October 2022 at 11:09am
By Delys Paul
Presented by Terrell Oung
Source: SBS
အွန်လိုင်းစျေးဝယ်ခြင်းသည် သုံးစွဲသူများအတွက် အဆင်ပြေမှုနှင့် လျှော့စျေးများကဲ့သို့သော အကျိုးကျေးဇူးများကို ပေးစွမ်းသော်လည်း၊ ၎င်းသည် အန္တရာယ်များစွာကို သယ်ဆောင်ထားပါ သည်။
