Sydney Chinatown community group demands removal of ‘ugly’ digital billboards

A group of Chinese Australians say that digital advertising signs located in Sydney’s Chinatown amount to “litter” and have no place in the cultural precinct.





About 150 screens, dubbed ‘communication pylons’, have been installed since March to display advertisements from QMS Media.





As part of its 10-year contract with QMS Media to upgrade other “street furniture”, the City of Sydney say the boards are also designed to display event information, community updates and safety updates.





But Haymarket Chamber of Commerce co-founder Peter Wong argues the sign boards are eyesores that don’t add any benefit to the community.



It would be different if they were projecting information about the community or advertising business in Chinatown.

"The city council said our Chinatown is a Special Character Area. The digital signage doesn't have anything to do with our culture, they are massive and an obstructive structure," Mr Wong said.





Four pylons were installed in Chinatown’s main thoroughfare - Dixon Street - in June and July last year. They replace four existing JCDecaux advertising panels in the same or very similar locations, according to a City of Sydney spokesperson.





Mr Wong said he wanted patrons to feel welcomed back to Chinatown where businesses were hit hard during the height of the pandemic and not be put off by the digital signboards.





"We want people to revisit Chinatown. We have a weekly night market, but these signboards make it difficult for people to walk around, and impede people getting here," Mr Wong said.





“Businesses have been affected by the signboards, especially those offering outdoor dining."



Peter Wong standing next to one of four advertising screens he wants removed from Sydney's Chinatown. Credit: Supplied Mr Wong is also a co-founder of Soul of Chinatown, a Chinese community group which has been running an online campaign for the pylons’ removal. Its petition has attracted almost 1,000 signatures since late December.





Supporters of the petition have labelled the digital signage as "unsightly" and "ugly" with one supporter, Claire Lo, writing: "I live here and it's really ruining the character of the town."





Another supporter, Rod Lee, wrote: "These signs are highly inappropriate for an area attempting to maintain a cultural identity."





The City of Sydney stated the communication pylons were part of new “street furniture” aimed at “modernising” the precinct and its surrounds.





Feedback from community members concerned about the location of some of the advertising screens prompted the council to conduct an external review of the advertising screens.



A council spokesperson told SBS Chinese: "We understand some members of the community have expressed concerns about the location of some street furniture, in particular the placement of some of the communication pylons."





They added the placement of all communication pylons was subject to development application and public notification processes, which included public consultation with a determination made by the independent local planning panel.





A QMS Media spokesman said: "All QMS street furniture assets within the project are fully compliant and have replaced street furniture that is more than 20 years old."





"In regards to the petition, QMS and the City of Sydney are already in the process of conducting a third-party external review of current locations of communication pylons."



