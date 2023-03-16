'Deeply unsettling': Chinese Australians say 'Chinese threat' reporting and 'spying' claims may spark racism

Key Points A news report accused three Chinese men of "spying" at the Avalon air show without evidence.

A Chinese community leader says "Chinese threat" reports can raise concerns in the community.

Latest research finds that the Australian media is "far from reflecting the diversity in society".

Sky* says he would never have imagined that one day he would become famous for being suspected of “spying” rather than for his photography.





Last week, when a friend shared a report published in the Daily Mail with Sky, which alleged that three Chinese men taking photos at the Avalon air show in Melbourne had “aroused suspicions” of a security expert, he said he was “shocked” to find out that the so-called suspicious photographer in the report was himself.





“I was surprised and shocked," Sky told SBS Chinese.





“This story is exaggerated and not factual. The only correct thing is that I was there taking pictures [of the aircrafts], the rest is imagined out of thin air,” he said.





While the Daily Mail withdrew the report the next day without any explanation , copies with Sky’s picture are still circulating online, which makes the Chinese student feel “concerned” and “overwhelmed”, he said.





“The article has been taken down (but that) doesn’t mean we can pretend that no one has seen it or that it never happened. It has had unavoidable impacts for us,” Sky said.



The Daily Mail withdrew the report the day after it was published. Credit: Supplied Jimmy Li, the chairman of the Chinese Community Council of Australia - Victoria Chapter (CCCAC), said the article was “racially based, accusatory”.





"How can a person be suspected or accused [of being a spy] just based on his appearance or his race?" Mr Li told SBS Chinese.





Mr Li said he issued an open letter addressing the article which dozens of Australian Chinese groups signed, but he said he was yet to receive any response from the Daily Mail.





SBS Chinese also sought comment from the Daily Mail but did not receive a response by time of publication.



'Chinese threat' reporting raises concerns in the community

Recent reports warning that Australia could be at war with China within three years were also very concerning, Mr Li said.





He pointed out that: “The sensationalised language and images used in these articles promote warmongering and do not foster a peaceful atmosphere.”



Mr Li said he was “deeply unsettled” by the potential harm and hurt the warlike, Chinese-related reporting could cause in the community.



Phrases like ‘Chinese spy’ or ‘Chinese threat’ used in the media can make others and society treat us differently, even trigger racism… It can affect everyone in the Chinese community. Jimmy Li, the chairman of CCCAC

Over the weekend, Member for Bennelong, Jerome Laxale, posted a video on his WeChat channel condemning what he said was an uptick in Chinese war rhetoric, and saying “…the divisive language is not acceptable” and “...really hurts”.





“I have been following comments on social media and I just want to acknowledge how difficult and triggering this week must be [for many],” he told the Bennelong Chinese community in the video.





“If you are racially vilified because of this language happening at the moment, please report it to the police.”





Mr Laxale was elected as MP for Bennelong in the 2022 federal election, with 20 per cent of voters in the electorate identifying as being of Chinese heritage.



Jerome Laxale MP condemned the Chinese war rhetoric in his WeChat Channel. Credit: WeChat Channel

The media’s role in reporting on racial minorities

Professor of Communication at the News & Media Research Centre at the University of Canberra, Dr Sora Park, affirmed that skewed media representations could promote public hostility toward other ethnic groups.





“People tend to rely on media stereotypes to formulate ideas about people outside their race, especially if they lack first-hand experience,” she told SBS Chinese.





Previous research found that during the pandemic, more people reported high feelings of anxiety about racism, from 12.9 per cent in 2019 to 49.5 per cent in 2022 , driven in part by some media reports labelling COVID-19 as the "Asian virus" or "Chinese virus".





Dr Park added that: “Biased reporting of ethnic groups also lowers self-esteem and sense of belonging among those who are from a minority ethnic background.”





Mr Li, who has called Australia home for the past 27 years with two children born Down Under, said the Chinese “spying” allegation report had made him feel “uncomfortable” and “unsafe”.





“(That) could (have been) myself as well when I brought my kids to the air show,” he said.



Dr Park's research suggests that Australia’s media's diversity is improving, but more effort is needed. Credit: Supplied By Sora Park

‘Far from reflecting the diversity in society’

According to Dr Park’s latest research , which analyses the diversity of Australian news and newsrooms, Australian newsrooms are “…far from reflecting the diversity in society” although the situation is improving.





The research is based on a national online survey of 2,266 Australians and 196 journalists, combined with in-depth interviews with 27 journalists about their views on diversity in the news landscape.





According to Census 2021 data , only nine per cent of journalists in Australia are from culturally diverse backgrounds despite one in four Australians being born overseas.





Dr Park’s research also addresses issues of fairness and amount of coverage, with less than half (46 per cent) of participants saying the news covers culturally diverse people fairly.





Only around half (54 per cent) say that news organisations are doing a good job of giving voice to the under-represented, with 38 per cent saying they are doing a bad job at this, the research shows.



Dr Park's research focuses on the digital media, media markets and media policy in Australia. Credit: Supplied by Sora Park

Increase the minority voices in the media

Dr Park suggested more journalists from different ethnic groups could help avoid biased reporting.





“Reporters from diverse cultural backgrounds can have a more nuanced and deeper understanding of issues related to communities from different cultural backgrounds,” she said.





“In many cases, it’s not a deliberate decision but ‘unconscious bias’ that influences the selection of a story or information sources.”





Mr Li also emphasised that it was important for responsible media outlets to feature a wider range of perspectives and opinions.





“I urge everyone to promote peaceful dialogue and understanding, rather than engaging in inflammatory rhetoric that only serves to exacerbate tensions.” Mr Li said.



