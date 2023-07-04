Hong Kong activist in Melbourne 'surprised' to be on high-profile arrest list

The Melbourne-based lawyer and pro-democracy campaigner who fled Hong Kong has told SBS Chinese he feels “unworthy” of being among eight exiled activists wanted by Hong Kong police.



The other seven activists named in the announcement are Nathan Law, Anna Kwok, Finn Lau, former lawmaker Dennis Kwok and Adelaide-based Ted Hui, unionist Mung Siu-tat, and online commentator Yuan Gong-yi, police told a press conference.





Authorities are offering rewards of HK$1 million ($190,000) for information leading to each of their captures, accusing the eight of serious national security offences including foreign collusion and incitement to secession.





The eight named in this announcement are based in either the UK, the US or Australia - countries which do not have extradition treaties with China.





"They have committed very serious offences that endanger national security," Steven Li, chief superintendent of the national security department, said.



Kevin Yam says it's an honour for him to be named together with other "big name" Hong Kong pro-democracy activists. He added that while Hong Kong police could not arrest them while they remained abroad, they would not stop chasing them.



'Unworthy' of being named

“If you look at a small potato like me and some of the other names on the list, some of those people are the biggest names in the diaspora Hong Kong pro-democracy movement and I feel a little bit unworthy of being named in the same breath as them,” Mr Yam told SBS Chinese.





The Hong Kong-born Australian citizen who carved his career in commercial law while working in the territory has since been active in exercising his rights to free speech, speaking at Hong Kong pro-democracy rallies in Melbourne after making the “very difficult” decision to move back to the city where he grew up in 2022.





Anyone who chooses to speak out about Hong Kong understands that this sort of risk exists. It just comes as part of the hazard of the role. Kevin Yam





Former lawyer, Ted Hui, who has been living in exile in Adelaide since 2021, is also among the eight mentioned by police. Mr Hui has previously been the subject of a number of warrants for his arrest.





He told SBS Chinese on Monday that the bounty would not threaten his personal safety, nor the pro-democracy moment led by activists overseas.



Former Hong Kong democratic legislator Ted Hui who now lives in exile in Adelaide is also a subject of the latest arrest warrant. Mr Hui said the police's move to attack the accused group had little impact on their incomes.





“Our online fundraising platforms are all outside (Hong Kong). The Hong Kong regime has no way to impose coercive or restrictive measures on overseas platforms, so it will not affect our operations overseas at all,” Mr Hui said.





He said, if anything, the actions of Hong Kong authorities promoted greater understanding of his group’s plight.





“The Australian government will better understand our position. There will be more firm support for the Hong Kong democratic movement as a result of the arrest warrants,” he said.





Hong Kong police’s national security department said the assets of those accused would be frozen where possible and warned the public not to support them financially.







The arrest warrants “make governments like Australia realise that China will stop at nothing to impose their brand of authoritarianism even in the free world,” Mr Yam said.



They’re basically saying, ‘we don’t care about where you’re living in a democracy, we don’t care about you having all these rights, we’re just going to shut you down anyway’. Kevin Yam

Mr Yam said since news of his arrest warrant, he’d received a lot of words of support and congratulations from friends.





“No one is treating me like a criminal,” Mr Yam said.





Mr Yam said life didn’t change much following news of his arrest warrant.





“I will still need to do my everyday household chores so nothing much really changes and I’m still going to carry on the way I do,” Mr Yam said.



