Coronation 'excitement' grows for Hong Kongers who remember childhoods under British rule

Key Points Hong Kongers who grew up during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II say they’ll pledge loyalty to the new King.

Many Hong Kongers still have vivid memories of living under British rule before the city’s sovereignty was handed back to China in 1997.

Hundreds of millions of people are expected to watch King Charles III and Camilla be crowned on Saturday May 6.

The British national anthem was played over a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II during nightly television broadcasts, and school children would often take half a day off to wave at the late monarch during visits.





These are the recollections from a childhood spent in Hong Kong for Sydney singer Joey Chan, when the city was under British rule.





During Saturday’s coronation, new memories will be made for Ms Chan, and other supporters of the monarchy, when King Charles III will be crowned.





By day, Ms Chan plans to don an elegant vintage dress, gloves and pearls without “overdoing it” and enjoy high tea on the deck of her Kellyville home, in Sydney’s northwest.



Queen Elizabeth II visits Hong Kong in October 1986. Credit: John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images At night, the 57-year-old and her “pommy” husband will have moved to their neighbour’s living room to watch the two-hour ceremony that will see King Charles III crowned at the age of 74.





Ms Chan, who studied in the UK before migrating to Australia, said that if she was asked to vote on whether her adopted country remained a monarchy, her answer would be “yes”.





“I was educated in the ‘80s. We benefitted a lot economically, culturally and musically. The opportunity in Hong Kong was amazing in the old days … In Asia, we were the superstars in the ‘80s.





“I think we are so glad that we lived under the British government. If not for them, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to study in London. If I was in China, it would have been hard for a girl to study overseas.”





She said despite supporting King Charles III’s ascendency to the throne, she’s more of a fan of the late Queen and Queen Mother.



If you asked me why I like the royal family, I think I like their manner. They do good. Joey Chan

“I like Charles more now than before (his divorce from Princess Diana). I think he’s calmer. He’s wiser. He does a lot of charity work as well. I believe he will do well in England because he’s been waiting that many years to become King.”



The Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) arrives at the Governor's launch in Hong Kong wearing a Catherine Walker suit and accompanied by Prince Charles, November 1989. Credit: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images Andrew Bautista, 44, who was born and raised in Hong Kong, shares a similar sentiment.





He attended a primary school by Government House in Hong Kong, which made it convenient for him and other classmates to run outside to wave at the Queen driving by during a visit to the city in 1986.





“I have a vivid memory of her face in the car and driving by,” he said.





The Sydney-based Anglican pastor said the monarchy under Queen Elizabeth II was something he grew up with and “very used to” and therefore his allegiance to the new King was by default.



Andrew Bautista with his family at his Australian citizenship ceremony next to a cut-out of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Supplied by Andrew Bautista. “I wouldn’t say excited (for the coronation). I’m still kind of sad because I always thought of Elizabeth as Queen. It feels like an end of an era for me,” he told SBS Chinese.





“Charles, he didn’t have the best reputation growing up because of the drama around Camilla and Diana."



I hope that he’s a changed man. I just really hope he follows in his mum’s footsteps. Andrew Bautista

In Sydney’s east, Hong Kong-born lawyer Clifford To will be watching the coronation on television at home with his wife and children.





Educated at Mentone Grammar in Melbourne, he said he remembers singing God Save the Queen during school assemblies straight after the Australian national anthem.





“I (will) say God Save the King (now) too, and it is right to do so,” he said.





He was one of around 4,000 people who stood in front of the NSW Parliament House in September to witness the state’s governor proclaiming Charles III, as King of Australia.



Hong Kong-born monarchist and Sydney lawyer Clifford To. Credit: Supplied by Clifford To. “The governor’s last sentence was God Save the King and there was no problem about it.





“I think he will be much the same as the Queen … He will reign the country, not rule the country. It will be business as usual.”





Mr To remembers that the Queen’s portrait was everywhere when growing up in Hong Kong, including in public schools, train stations and police stations.





“The British flavour and Union Jacks were everywhere,” he remembered.





Mr To left his homeland for Australia before the city’s sovereignty was handed back to China in 1997.





“Since the handover, I think Hong Kong has done pretty well. It’s just a matter of personal experience. I’ve always lived under the Union Jack so it’s something I’m quite accustomed to,” he said.



We come from Hong Kong. It’s a mental attachment to the UK. Clifford To

“It’s more the system that I trust. I think the monarchy system is more stable than other systems. I think it’s more stable than the republican system.”



Tourists take pictures beside a card board live size picture of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort ahead of the coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Source: AP / Frank Augstein/AP Despite the push in some Commonwealth countries to use the coronation to call for a future as a republic, Mr To said he supports the monarchy remaining in Australia.





“I believe our constitutional monarchy is a good system. It has served Australia well and has provided us with the political stability we need.”





Saturday’s coronation will be the first in history where the public will be invited to declare allegiance to a new sovereign.





Mr To said he will be part of a “chorus of million voices” across the globe to recite The homage of the people after King Charles III has been enthroned.





While Mr Baustista confesses that he may forget to replace the word Queen, with King, if he has time to sit down to watch the coronation with his wife and four children.



