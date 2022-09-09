'We love her': Hongkongers mourn death of 'lady boss' Queen Elizabeth II

In Hong Kong, Queen Elizabeth II has a nickname in Cantonese that roughly translates to "lady boss".





As a symbol of the former British colony, the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96 on Friday morning Australian time has triggered sadness among Hongkongers in Australia.





"Yes it's heartbreaking news and I would say most Hongkongers feel very aggrieved about it," said Ted Hui Chi-fung, a former Hong Kong parliamentarian now living in self-exile in Australia.





"She's such a popular figure in Hong Kong ... even though for Hongkongers, it's not like we have a very close relationship with the Queen, because she’s not the one directly governing Hong Kong. But [she's] a symbol of British rule, and all the good things that the British have given Hong Kong."



Mr Hui said her nickname was an endearing one coined by Hongkongers.





"Yes, it's a warm kind [of term]. It's like when in a Hong Kong family business, what usually you would call the man who runs the business 'the boss', and then the wife of that we would call the 'lady boss', it's a small family business setting term," he said.





Jane Poon, the co-chair of the Victoria Hongkongers Association and member of Australia-Hong Kong Link, said Queen Elizabeth II had "left a very good impression to Hong Kong people".





"We call her boss woman. We love to call her [this nickname]. We love her," she said.



Queen Elizabeth II visits Hong Kong with the Duke of Edinburgh in 1986. Source: Getty / John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images Hong Kong was under British rule from 1841 to 1997 after Qing-dynasty China ceded some 200 islands to the then British Empire following the end of the first Opium War, through the Treaty of Nanking.





What followed over the next 150 years saw the British gain control over the main regions of Hong Kong: Hong Kong Island, Kowloon Peninsula and the New Territories, with a new lease ensuring China would regain control over Hong Kong on 1 July, 1997.





During that time, Hong Kong transformed into a global financial and international hub, as the gateway to China and the Asian region.



For Mr Hui and Ms Poon, Queen Elizabeth's portrait in government schools, government buildings, banknotes and coins were a constant reminder of her status in Hong Kong.





"She was on every government building - her portraits - and she's the symbol in the coins that we used back in Hong Kong," he said.



'The good old days' of Hong Kong

While many around the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many former British colonies have not been forthcoming in their tributes.





Mr Hui recognised the controversial history surrounding British colonialism globally, but said Hongkongers generally enjoyed a positive experience of British rule.





"I think on top of her [the Queen's] elegance, her smile and nobility, it's more about [her] being the symbol of the British rule and British governance. Of course, we can say it's controversial [because] of the colonialism.



Queen Elizabeth II meets a Chinese dragon in Hong Kong during the Royal Tour of 1975. Source: Getty / Hulton Archive/Getty Images "For Hongkongers at least, it’s the British rule that's given the best of Hong Kong: the freedom that we enjoyed in the past, and the rule of law and education, and the language that shaped Hong Kong into an international financial city," he said.





"The British have shaped the best of Hong Kong. So especially compared to now, under the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party's) rule, and Hongkongers are still so desperate. So we really missed the good times that we had under [the] British government, despite all the controversies about colonialism.





"We miss the good old days of Hong Kong, from the Queen."



Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui speaking during a rally in Sydney. Source: AAP Ms Poon, who was born in 1965, still remembers when Queen Elizabeth visited Hong Kong in 1975 and again in 1986.





"The Queen has visited us during I think it's the 1970s. We still remember she have come to Hong Kong and she visited some areas - there's still pictures now, it's everywhere [being posted] in Hong Kong community Facebook, you know, all my friends are saying 'rest in peace.'"





"[She came to] some public housing to visit and on the street, she went to the street market and then chat with the people - really friendly."



Ms Poon also recalled widespread celebrations throughout Hong Kong in 1977 to celebrate the 25th year of the reign of Queen Elizabeth, which included a procession through the city from Victoria Park to Victoria Barracks.





Mr Hui, who was still a young child during Queen Elizabeth II's second visit in 1986, said he still remembered the "unforgettable scenes".





"And I can still remember her coming to Hong Kong, even though I was quite young. And people were quite crazy," he said.





"You know, those scenes still come up in the news every once in a while, when the Queen's mentioned. And I remember her on TV, being very close with people, and she was the one who was able to walk into the crowd and shake hands, and all smiles. It's very hard to forget all the scenes," he said.



Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Hong Kong in May 1975. Source: Getty / Fox Photos/Getty Images

The next generation

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II ushering in a new head of the monarchy in Prince Charles III, Mr Hui said young Hongkongers, particularly those born after the 1997 handover, might not have the same impression of her in the years ahead.





"Maybe not that strongly. Because at the time they were born they wouldn't have seen so much of the portraits about her. Maybe they remember her only from the symbol of the coin, the picture on the coin, and that's pretty much it and the portraits are gone everywhere and other royal badges and symbols are gone," he said.



Student protesters outside the campus of Hong Kong Baptist University in Hong Kong. Source: AP "And the younger generations didn't enjoy the freedoms and the rule of law anymore. So maybe not that closely connected to her. She might be more forgotten sadly, in the younger generation."





But Ms Poon retained hope that the older generation would continue to remind them of the "good old days".



