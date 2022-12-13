Golfer and Melbourne VCE student tees off to US on $500k scholarship

Highlights Academically minded and sporty students in Australia are getting top university educations abroad, without boarding or tuition fees or HECS debts

Victorian Year 12 student graduate and amateur golfer Jeneath Wong started applying for US sports scholarships in Years 10 and 11

She says she received a few offers, with one of her top choices Pepperdine University among them

While 44,000 Victorian Year 12s were able to access their final exams results from 7am on Monday morning, amateur golfer Jeneath Wong had other more important business to attend to.





The 18-year-old was preparing to tee-off on the golf course for an important duel to safely qualify for the semi finals of the Victorian Women’s Amateur Championships.



Balancing act: Jeneath Wong juggled golf with studies throughout her final year of high school. Credit: Jeneath Wong “Most people will probably be checking their phones for their VCE scores. I’ll probably be on the golf course, warming up and getting ready to tee-off for my match,” Ms Wong said.





Throughout her final year of high school, the Glen Waverley Secondary College student in Melbourne’s south-east has also managed a heavy travel schedule to play in amateur golf tournaments. So far this year, she has 14 wins from world ranking tournaments to her name.





“I was actually travelling around the world during my exams. I flew to Thailand in between them and came back to do my last exam,” she told SBS Chinese during practice at her home course of Metropolitan Golf Club on Sunday.



Ms Wong took a midnight flight out of the country after her third exam and made it back in time for the final - geography.





“I’m pretty happy (with the result) considering I only had three days to study,” Ms Wong said.





Ms Wong credits her teachers with her ability to balance sport with study despite her poor school attendance.



“The teachers have been really supportive since I’ve been away. They keep me up-to-date with all the work,” she said.





The Malaysian-born golfer was first introduced to the sport by her father Kenneth at the age of three.





By six, she was playing in an international tournament in the US. She came fifth against others nine years and under group, which prompted her to pursue greater success.



Amateur golfer Jeneath Wong as a child on the green with her father Kenneth. Credit: Supplied At 155cm tall, the sportsperson has a long list of achievements. Highlights include three Victorian Junior Amateur Championships, back-to-back Australian Girls Amateur Championship and Riversdale Cup titles as well as the 2022 Women’s Master of the Amateurs Championship.





Ms Wong describes her mental strength as her main skill.





“Keeping my composure after a bad shot helps to maintain a positive mindset even when I'm not playing my best ” she said, pinpointing her father as having been the driving force behind her rise in the sport.





“He’s got me into the game and has been my coach,” she said.





“He’s also been my caddy.”





While many students will use their ATAR to make decisions about their university applications, Ms Wong already has hers sorted.



Jeneath Wong has always had her father Kenneth by her side on the green. Credit: Supplied Last year, she was granted a full sports scholarship at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, worth $530,000 (US$360,000) including boarding among other offers.





Ms Wong says the university's golf team is flown via a sponsored private jet when competing interstate.





"It's really exclusive," she said.





Ms Wong says they may not necessarily look at her ATAR but her study scores are still “…pretty important considering my college needing good grades”.



At Pepperdine, she says she hopes to study psychology and sports science while receiving assistance by top US collegiate coach Laurie Gibbs.





Despite an impressive list of wins to her name, Ms Wong is unable to earn money because she’s not yet turned professional. Golfers do so when they are ready after turning 18.





“I’m in no rush,” she says as someone with future ambitions of playing on the LPGA Tour.





“Going to college itself is going to be a really good experience and I can get a degree while I'm there."





The Wong family moved to Australia in 2015 on Kenneth’s work visa, which afforded his daughter the opportunity to continue to pursue golf and balance her studies.



Jeneath Wong with her prize for getting a hole-in-one at the 2022 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific. Credit: Supplied In tournaments, the teenager represents Malaysia as the Wong family are still permanent residents in Australia.





Ms Wong applied for a global talent visa through Golf Australia and was recently successful.





Does she have dreams of representing Australia?



