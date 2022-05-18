History of Croatian Classical Music

A brief historical overview of the most important authors and works of Croatian classical music. Authors Kruno Martinac and Mira Jakopanec take you through several centuries - from the early Middle Ages to the 20th century. Image : Musical notation from Misse za umervšie (1707). Manuscripts and Old Books Collection, shelfmark RIIA-8°-13, National and University Library in Zagreb, https://nsk.hr/en/. Source: NSK Digital Collections (Digitalne zbirke NSK), https://digitalna.nsk.hr/pb/.