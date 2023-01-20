Islandska nogometašica dobila važnu rodiljnu parnicu protiv bivšeg kluba

Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir of Iceland embraces her son Ragnar

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir of Iceland embraces her son Ragnar following the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group D match between Italy and Iceland at Manchester City Academy Stadium on July 14, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images) Credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Kapetanica islandske ženske nogometne reprezentacije je dobila znamenitu presudu protiv svog bivšeg kluba Lyona. FIFA je naložila francuskom nogometnom klubu da Sari Bjork Gunnarsdottir isplati više od sto tisuća dolara zbog toga što joj tijekom trudnoće 2021. godine nisu isplaćivali punu plaću.

Program radija SBS na hrvatskom jeziku

Program emitiran, 20. siječnja 2023. u 11 sati

