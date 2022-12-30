Istraživačka stanica završava misiju na Marsu

HANDOUT - NASA’s InSight lander has sent back what are likely to be its final images from Mars, dated 11 December 2022. In November the space agency warned the lander’s time may becoming to an end as dust continued to thicken and choke out the InSight’s power. On Monday, in a Tweet sharing the final images, NASA confirmed InSight was in the final moments of its working life. “My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene,” a tweet read. “If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me.” The robot has used a hammer and quake monitor undertake its geologic excavations and observations since touching down in 2018. It has madethe first measurements of marsquakes using a hi-tech seismometer placed directly on the Martian surface. In total, Insight has measured over 1,300 seismic events on Mars. The lander has also provided details about Mars’ interior layers, its liquid core, its mostly extinct magnetic field, weather and quake activity. Editorial Use Only. Photo by JPL-Caltech/NASA via ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / ABACA/PA/Alamy