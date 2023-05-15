Jesu li požari "crnog ljeta" utjecali na La Ninu?
epa08122060 A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows an image acquired by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites mission of smoke, flames and burn scars over the east coast of Australia, 31 December 2019 (issued 12 January 2020). Ferocious bushfires have been sweeping across Australia since September 2019, fuelled by record-breaking temperatures, drought and wind. EPA/ESA HANDOUT -- contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2019), processed by ESA -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: ESA HANDOUT/EPA
Znanstvenici su po prvi put dokumentirali izravnu vezu između dima šumskog požara i pojave vremenskih uvjeta povezanih s raširenim poplavama. U središtu njihovog istraživanja su razorni šumski požari Crnog ljeta u Australiji 2019. i mjeseci poplava koji su uslijedili nakon toga.
