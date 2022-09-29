„Lagani hrvatski“ – epizoda 68: Kršenje ljudskih prava u Australiji

News

Source: Amnesty

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This is „Easy Croatian“ – a weekly podcast brought to you by SBS Croatian and the Croatian Studies Centre at Macquarie University. “Easy Croatian” is intended for those learning or wanting to brush up on their Croatian. News is written in simpler and shorter sentences and read at a slower pace. Before we move on to the feature, you will hear some of the more complex vocabulary and expressions, followed by their English translations. The transcript, as well as a short quiz, can be found below.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Program radija SBS na hrvatskom jeziku

Program emitiran 28. rujna 2023. u 11 sati

Vijesti radija SBS

Vijesti, 28.9.2023.

Marko Livaja

Sportske vijesti iz Hrvatske, 28.9.2023.

Zagreb Croatia Hrvatska SBS Hrvatski

Ukratko iz Hrvatske, 28.9.2023.