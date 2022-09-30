„Lagani hrvatski“ – epizoda 69: Što očekivati od saveznih parlamentarnih izbora?
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will face off in the federal election on 21 May. Source: SBS
This is „Easy Croatian“ – a weekly podcast brought to you by SBS Croatian and the Croatian Studies Centre at Macquarie University. “Easy Croatian” is intended for those learning or wanting to brush up on their Croatian. News is written in simpler and shorter sentences and read at a slower pace. Before we move on to the feature, you will hear some of the more complex vocabulary and expressions, followed by their English translations. The transcript, as well as a short quiz, can be found on the SBS Croatian website.
Share