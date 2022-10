Malta pet godina čekala na zadovoljenje pravde u slučaju ubijene antikorupcijske novinarke

European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, lays flowers during a silent gathering to remember Daphne Caruana Galizia, at the same place where she was killed in Bidnija fields, Malta, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Malta on Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of the car bomb slaying of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to the murder on the first day of their trial. (AP Photo/Rene' Rossignaud) Source: AP / Rene' Rossignaud/AP