Maroko proglasio trodnevnu žalost nakon snažnog potresa

APTOPIX Morocco Earthquake

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicenter of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. But the full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Source: AP / Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

Maroko je u petak pogodio najsmrtonosniji potres od 1960. godine. Više od 2000 ljudi izgubilo je život, a više od 1400 je zadobilo teške tjelesne ozljede.

