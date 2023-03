Međunarodni atletski savez zabranjuje transrodnim sportašicama sudjelovanje u elitnim ženskim natjecanjima

FILE - South African long distance athlete Caster Semenya on her way to winning the 5,000 meters at the South African national championships in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Track and field banned transgender athletes from international competition Thursday, March 23, 2023, while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing. (AP Photo/Christiaan Kotze, File) Source: AP / Christiaan Kotze/AP