Novoizabrani premijer Novog Južnog Walesa Chris Minns: " S radom započinjemo već danas!"
Incoming NSW Premier Chris Minns walks with his wife Anna and sons Joe, Nick and George for a coffee at a local cafe following last nights election win, Kogarah, Sydney, Sunday, March 26, 2023. NSW Labor is preparing to form government for the first time in more than a decade after a definitive victory which shattered coalition hopes of a historic fourth term. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Novoizabrani premijer Novog Južnog Walesa Chris Minns kaže da su kampanja na lokalnoj razini i povezanost s biračima o ključnim pitanjima, razlozi uspjeha laburističke stranke na državnim izborima. Nakon 12 godina u oporbi, laburisti Novog Južnog Walesa vratili su se na vlast. Minns kaže da je svjestan da će birači tražiti rezultate, koje obećava dostaviti.
