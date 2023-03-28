Novoizabrani premijer Novog Južnog Walesa Chris Minns: " S radom započinjemo već danas!"

Chris Minns and his family celebrate the day after election night

Incoming NSW Premier Chris Minns walks with his wife Anna and sons Joe, Nick and George for a coffee at a local cafe following last nights election win, Kogarah, Sydney, Sunday, March 26, 2023. NSW Labor is preparing to form government for the first time in more than a decade after a definitive victory which shattered coalition hopes of a historic fourth term. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Novoizabrani premijer Novog Južnog Walesa Chris Minns kaže da su kampanja na lokalnoj razini i povezanost s biračima o ključnim pitanjima, razlozi uspjeha laburističke stranke na državnim izborima. Nakon 12 godina u oporbi, laburisti Novog Južnog Walesa vratili su se na vlast. Minns kaže da je svjestan da će birači tražiti rezultate, koje obećava dostaviti.

