Preminuo Miroslav Ćiro Blažević

FILE PHOTO: Miroslav Ciro Blazevic poses in his house near Kraljevica, Croatia on August 18, 2023. Legendary Croatian football coach Miroslav "Ciro" Blazevic, who led Croatia to bronze at the 1998 World Cup in France, has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87, two days before his 88th birthday. Blazevic died in Zagreb after a long battle with prostate cancer. Photo: Sandra Simunovic/PIXSELL. Credit: Sandra Simunovic/PIXSELL/PA/Alamy