Senat istražuje ozljede glave u sportu
Ben Brown of the Kangaroos is seen after suffering a concussion during the Round 20 AFL match between the North Melbourne Kangaroos and the Collingwood Magpies at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Saturday, August 5, 2017. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE
U nedavno završenoj istrazi, Senat izražava zabrinutost zbog potresa mozga u profesionalnom i amaterskom sportu. U završnom izvještaju Senat traži donošenje nacionalne strategije i veći angažman vlade u rješavanju tog problema.
Share