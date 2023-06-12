Sportske vijesti, 12.6.2023.

APTOPIX France Tennis French Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Djokovic won his record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Source: AP / Aurelien Morissard/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Ivan Dodik u paru i junior Dino Prižmić pobjednici Roland Garrosa. Joško Gvardiol otpao s popisa hrvatskih nogometnih reprezentativaca koji nastupaju u završnici Lige nacija. Inter s kapetanom Marcelom Brozovićem izgubio od Manchester City-ja u finalu Lige prvaka

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Program radija SBS na hrvatskom jeziku

Program emitiran 28. rujna 2023. u 11 sati

Vijesti radija SBS

Vijesti, 28.9.2023.

Marko Livaja

Sportske vijesti iz Hrvatske, 28.9.2023.

Zagreb Croatia Hrvatska SBS Hrvatski

Ukratko iz Hrvatske, 28.9.2023.